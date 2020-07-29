Police calls for Wednesday, July 29: Multiple thefts reported overnight in the area of East Ninth

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Winona Police

Tuesday:

7:59 a.m.: A man reported the theft of a $120 pair of Oakley sunglasses, as well as a couple of chargers and face masks. The items were taken from the complainant’s unlocked vehicle. The location of the incident was not provided.

10:06 a.m.: A burglary was reported in the 250 block of East Ninth Street. According to the complaint, a suspect entered a residence by removing an air conditioning unit from a window and took $600 and a Walther PK380 pistol. Investigation is ongoing, according to authorities.

1:34 p.m.: A driver reported damage to a vehicle after a rock blew out of a dump truck and struck the windshield. The incident occurred in the area of Hwy. 61 and Parks Lane. Information was exchanged between the two drivers and no injuries were reported.

2:12 p.m.: A semi driving in a parking lot in the 100 block of Riverfront Drive struck a vehicle and dragged it several feet. The incident is still being looked into by authorities.

2:16 p.m.: A man in the 150 block of East Fourth Street reported that a small amount of change had been taken from his kitchen. The complainant said he believes a friend took it a few days earlier.