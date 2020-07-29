Police calls for Wednesday, July 29: Multiple thefts reported overnight in the area of East Ninth

Winona Police
Tuesday:
7:59 a.m.: A man reported the theft of a $120 pair of Oakley sunglasses, as well as a couple of chargers and face masks. The items were taken from the complainant’s unlocked vehicle. The location of the incident was not provided.
10:06 a.m.: A burglary was reported in the 250 block of East Ninth Street. According to the complaint, a suspect entered a residence by removing an air conditioning unit from a window and took $600 and a Walther PK380 pistol. Investigation is ongoing, according to authorities.
1:34 p.m.: A driver reported damage to a vehicle after a rock blew out of a dump truck and struck the windshield. The incident occurred in the area of Hwy. 61 and Parks Lane. Information was exchanged between the two drivers and no injuries were reported.
2:12 p.m.: A semi driving in a parking lot in the 100 block of Riverfront Drive struck a vehicle and dragged it several feet. The incident is still being looked into by authorities.
2:16 p.m.: A man in the 150 block of East Fourth Street reported that a small amount of change had been taken from his kitchen. The complainant said he believes a friend took it a few days earlier.
8:04 p.m.: A resident in the 250 block of East Ninth Street reported that two packages had been taken from an apartment. According to the complainant, the packages contained face masks, makeup and cat toys. The items are estimated to be around $15, according to the complainant.
10:00 p.m.: An assault was reported in the 100 block of East Sixth Street. No further information was provided. The investigation is ongoing, according to authorities.
Nicholas John Deppe
Ryan Thomas Feine
Brently Steven Johnson
Eddie Lamorris Jones
Eddie Mayo
Steven Edward Miller
Daeshanae Marquita-Valerie Montgomery
Wade Allen Olson
Osei Owusu
Zane Robert Pederson
Bradley Arnold Quimby
Roberto Catarino Reyes
Timothy Paul Schmalenberg
Travis Lee Schultz
Kasius Jehmier Starks
Joseph Bailly Wright
Freeman Yoder
