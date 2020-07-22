You are the owner of this article.
Police calls for Wednesday, July 22: Winona woman arrested for driving after cancellation
Police calls for Wednesday, July 22: Winona woman arrested for driving after cancellation

Winona County

Wednesday: 7:20 a.m.: Brandy Ann Gommels, 45, of Winona was arrested and cited for driving after cancellation inimical to public safety after getting pulled over on Hwy. 14 and Gilmore Valley Road.

