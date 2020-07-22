Police calls for Wednesday, July 22: Winona woman arrested for driving after cancellation

Winona County
Wednesday: 7:20 a.m.: Brandy Ann Gommels, 45, of Winona was arrested and cited for driving after cancellation inimical to public safety after getting pulled over on Hwy. 14 and Gilmore Valley Road.
Rayshun Boler
Casey Lynn Brand Rislove
Keith Deshawn Curtis
Nicholas John Deppe
Ryan Thomas Feine
Brently Steven Johnson
Eddie Lamorris Jones
Eddie Mayo
Steven Edward Miller
Daeshanae Marquita-Valerie Montgomery
Wade Allen Olson
Osei Owusu
Zane Robert Pederson
Bradley Arnold Quimby
Roberto Catarino Reyes
Scott Curtis Rinn
Travis Lee Schultz
Kasius Jehmier Starks
Joseph Bailly Wright
Freeman Yoder
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.