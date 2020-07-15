You are the owner of this article.
Police calls for Wednesday, July 15: Theft reported at Aldi construction site
Police calls for Wednesday, July 15: Theft reported at Aldi construction site

Winona Police

Tuesday:

2:15 p.m.: Lindsey Brianne Sommer, 36, of Winona was ticketed with theft by shoplifting from Target. Sommer was also served a trespass notice from the store.

Wednesday:

7:01 a.m.: A wacker plate was reported stolen from the Aldi construction site sometime overnight. No estimated value was given.

