Winona County Sheriff’s Office
Tuesday
9:08 p.m.: Austin John Presson, 25, of Winona was arrested and charged with third-degree criminal damage to property after being found throwing eggs at police squad cars in the parking lot of the Winona Police Department. Presson refused to answer any police questions and threatened to throw a brick through a squad windshield when he was released from custody. Presson is being charged separately by both the Winona County Sheriff’s Office and the Winona Police Department for third-degree criminal damage to property.
Winona Police Department
Tuesday
12:09 p.m.: Two males reported that their backpacks containing their laptops were stolen from an unlocked car on Ninth and Huff streets.
4:34 p.m.: A 16 year-old male was ticketed with theft by shoplifting from Fleet Farm.
4:39 p.m.: Travis Lee Mord, 42, of Winona was ticketed with shoplifting from Walmart.
56 alternate side-parking tickets were issued.
