Winona County Sheriff’s Office
Monday
12:16 p.m. – Katherine Ryan Corcoran, 35, of Rollingstone was arrested and referred for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance after a search warrant was conducted at her residence on Stoos Road in Rollingstone. According to the deputy’s report, 2.25 grams of methamphetamine, 8.5 grams of marijuana, a .22 caliber rifle with the serial number scratched off, marijuana and meth pipes, needles, digital scales and jars with marijuana residue were found in the basement of Corcoran’s residence during the police’s search.
Winona Police Department
Monday
7:31 a.m. – Murry Bonzelle Walker, 37, of Winona was ticketed with theft from the Kwik Trip on Sixth Street and Mankato Avenue for being accused of driving off without paying for his gas.
12:24 p.m. – Terry White, 38, of Winona was arrested for driving after cancellation inimical to public safety after being stopped on the 600 block of East Fifth Street.
4:08 p.m. – A purse was reported to have been taken from a cart at Walmart after the owner forgot about it and left it in the cart corral. According to the police report, a Walmart employee was able to find the purse in a garbage can, with the owner confirming that her credits cards and money had been taken. Unauthorized charges had been made on her cards, according to the complainant.
56 alternate side-parking tickets were issued.
