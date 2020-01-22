{{featured_button_text}}

Winona County Sheriff’s Office

Tuesday:

1:33 p.m. – Jonathan Paul Garratt, 60, of La Crescent was arrested for suspicion of DWI and subsequently charged with fourth-degree DWI and third-degree test refusal after striking a garage door with his vehicle on River Street in Dakota.

Wednesday:

8:33 a.m. – An accident on Pleasant Ridge and Homer roads resulted in a teenage passenger hitting a windshield and being taken to Winona Health with minor injuries.

Winona Police Department

Tuesday:

7:33 a.m. – The window of a vehicle was reported to have been broken on the 400 block of East Seventh Street sometime overnight.

2:30 p.m. – The window of a vehicle was reported to have been broken on the 250 block of East Second Street.

Wednesday:

1:15 a.m. – José Humberto Marti-Troche, 45, of Winona was charged with third-degree DWI after being pulled over on Riverview Drive near the Minnesota Marine Art Museum. Marti-Troche was stopped after an officer observed him weaving on the road.

