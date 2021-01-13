 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police calls for Wednesday, Jan. 13: Police investigating exploitation of vulnerable adult
0 comments
alert top story

Police calls for Wednesday, Jan. 13: Police investigating exploitation of vulnerable adult

{{featured_button_text}}
Police light image

Winona Police

Tuesday

:

5:15 p.m.: Exploitation of a vulnerable adult was reported in the 700 block of East Twelfth Street. According to the complaint, a caretaker for a vulnerable adult was suspected of using their credit card for personal use. The complaint states that the transactions appear to have occurred between November and December and that roughly $360 to $800 is believed to have been taken.

8:31 p.m.: A juvenile was reported to have stolen two bags of chips from Midtown Foods.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday:

3 a.m.: James Robert Sorenson, 43, of Winona was arrested on an outstanding felony Department of Corrections warrant.

36 alternate side-parking tickets were issued Wednesday morning.

+19 Who is in the Winona County Jail on Wednesday, Jan. 13?
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Audio Designs Burglary Pt. 2 (1/1/15)

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News