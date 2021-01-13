Police calls for Wednesday, Jan. 13: Police investigating exploitation of vulnerable adult

Winona Police
Tuesday
:
5:15 p.m.: Exploitation of a vulnerable adult was reported in the 700 block of East Twelfth Street. According to the complaint, a caretaker for a vulnerable adult was suspected of using their credit card for personal use. The complaint states that the transactions appear to have occurred between November and December and that roughly $360 to $800 is believed to have been taken.
8:31 p.m.: A juvenile was reported to have stolen two bags of chips from Midtown Foods.
Wednesday:
3 a.m.: James Robert Sorenson, 43, of Winona was arrested on an outstanding felony Department of Corrections warrant.
36 alternate side-parking tickets were issued Wednesday morning.