1:04 a.m.: Donovan Lee Strelow, 31, of Winona was charged with fourth-degree DWI after being found parked near Sinclair Car Wash. According to the deputy’s report, Strelow was getting ready to leave his vehicle in the area because he worked near there. The deputy detected an odor of alcohol, but Strelow initially denied having any before saying he had. Strelow subsequently failed a field sobriety test and had a breath alcohol content of 0.14 percent.
Winona Police Department
Tuesday
4:05 p.m.: Jacqueline Lee Josephine Venable, 25, of Winona was ticketed with theft by shoplifting from Walmart, while Dwight Dee Burton, 53, and Marvella Noel Louise Collins, 48, both of Winona, were ticketed for trespassing from Walmart.
5:15 p.m.: A vehicle was reported to have been struck sometime overnight in a parking lot on 223 Center St.
9:32 p.m. : An woman on the 450 block of Hilbert Street reported that $1,046 had been fraudulently charged to her credit card.
1:04 a.m.: Ashley Nicole Brown, 28, of Winona was arrested and referred for misdemeanor DUI after being found parked near Sinclair Car Wash. According to the police report, Brown showed signs of being under the influence and did poorly on a field sobriety and breathalyzer test. Brown’s blood alcohol content was 0.15 percent.
2:35 a.m.: Dylan John Selke, 21, of Winona was cited for domestic assault after being involved in an altercation on the 150 block of Mankato Avenue. According to the complainant, Selke had become angry with the complainant, grabbed the person by the hair and pulled some out and repeatedly pushed and pulled them before running out of the residence. Because Selke was not present at the time of police response, only a citation was issued.
A total of 14 alternate-side parking tickets were issued and 14 vehicles were towed in compliance with the tag and tow ordinance.
