 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police calls for Wednesday, Feb. 24: 18-year-old arrested for discharging firearm
0 comments

Police calls for Wednesday, Feb. 24: 18-year-old arrested for discharging firearm

{{featured_button_text}}

Winona County

Tuesday:

4:23 p.m.: Erick Jhovanni Bustillos-Cavazos, 18, of Winona was arrested and referred for ineligible possession of a firearm. Bustillos-Cavazos was arrested as a result of an investigation into a social media post that alleged a person had fired a gun from a car window some days before.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Whitmer plans to further ease virus restrictions

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How to prevent home break-ins

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News