Police calls for Wednesday, Feb. 24: 18-year-old arrested for discharging firearm

Winona County
Tuesday:
4:23 p.m.: Erick Jhovanni Bustillos-Cavazos, 18, of Winona was arrested and referred for ineligible possession of a firearm. Bustillos-Cavazos was arrested as a result of an investigation into a social media post that alleged a person had fired a gun from a car window some days before.
Josh DeLaRosa
News reporter
Winona Daily News reporter Josh De LaRosa can be reached at 507-453-3501.
