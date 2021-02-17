 Skip to main content
Police calls for Wednesday, Feb. 17: Multiple thefts reported
Winona County

Tuesday

9:21 p.m.: Victoria Lynn Dulas, 48, of Winona was arrested and referred for suspicion of driving under the influence, fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Dulas was pulled over for failing to stop at a stop sign on Hwy. 74 by I-90, the complaint states.

A search warrant was drawn up, the sheriff’s office stated, which resulted in deputies finding suspected methamphetamine and methamphetamine smoking paraphernalia.

Winona Police

Tuesday

11:45 a.m.: A resident on Sioux Street reported an unidentified person had entered their unlocked residence and took a black PlayStation 4 along with HDMI and power cords. The complainant estimated the loss at $200. No damage was reported.

2:05 p.m.: A resident reported $1000 had been charged to their credit card. The complainant stated the charges originated from a credit card they had lost some time ago. An officer is working with the stores where the credit card was used, the complaint states.

3:30 p.m.: A resident who had lost their wallet reported approximately $750 had been charged to one of their credit cards.

Five alternate side-parking tickets were issued Wednesday morning.

Daily News Staff

