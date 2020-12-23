Police calls for Wednesday, Dec. 23: Winona woman arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance after traffic stop

Winona Police

Tuesday:

8:45 a.m.: Graffiti was found on the portable toilets over on Latsch Island.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

12:20 p.m.: A resident in the 600 block of West Fifth Street reported the theft of a package. The value of package is $60, the complaint states.

2 p.m.: Trisha Columbus, 38, of Winona was arrested and referred for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating an unlicensed motor vehicle and for having no proof of insurance near Seventh and Washington streets. Columbus was initially stopped for displaying incorrect license plates.

9:40 p.m.: A minor accident occurred on the 950 block of East Eighth Street when a Ford passenger car struck a parked and unoccupied Chevy pick-up truck. According to the complaint, the driver was enjoying the Christmas lights on nearby houses and veered too far onto the side of the road. No citations were issued.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.