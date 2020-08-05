Police calls for Wednesday, Aug. 5: Winona woman arrested for DWI after hitting parked vehicles

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Winona County

Wednesday:

12:17 a.m.: Parke Phillip Stoltman, 27, of Winona was arrested and referred for gross misdemeanor DWI after deputies found him speeding near Hwy. 61 and Little Cedar Road. According to the complaint, Stoltman had a DMT of .27.

Winona Police

Tuesday:

7:39 a.m.: Susan Sarah Oldham, 67, of Winona was arrested and referred for third-degree DWI after being pulled over in the 1400 block of East Eighth Street. According to the complaint, Oldham struck two parked vehicles. Upon arrival, officers detected the odor of alcohol on Oldham, which she admitted to consuming earlier in the morning. Oldham failed both a field-sobriety test and a PBT and was arrested without incident, the complaint states.

12:39 p.m.: Jeffrey Lee Winegar, 57, of Winona was cited for misuse of 911 after repeatedly calling the emergency line in an attempt to file a complaint. According to the report, Winegar called the Winona Police Department because he wanted to file a complaint with the sheriff’s office. Winegar was told to call back on the non-emergency line because dispatchers could not transfer a 911 call in the way he desired. Winegar then called back five more times making demands to the dispatcher.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.