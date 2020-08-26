 Skip to main content
Police calls for Wednesday, Aug. 26: Winona man arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance
Police calls for Wednesday, Aug. 26: Winona man arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance

Winona Police:

Monday:

1:31 p.m.: A yellow Sondors electric-assist bike with gold rims was reported stolen from the 50 block of West Eighth Street.

1:46 p.m.: Griffin Hall Foster, 29, of Winona was arrested on a felony-level warrant and for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance in the 450 block of West Seventh Street. According to the complaint, the arresting officer encountered Foster at a laundromat in the area and recognized him as having a warrant for his arrest. The officer attempted to make contact with Foster, who went into a bathroom and locked himself inside, where a toilet was heard being flushed. Foster eventually came out and admitted to flushing an unspecified amount of Suboxone. The officer was able to retrieve some of the substance, according to the complaint

