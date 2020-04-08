Police calls for Wednesday, April 8: Winona man flees after domestic assault, police still searching

Winona County Sheriff’s Office

Tuesday

5:04 p.m. A man reported a burglary of a residence in the 39000 block of County Road 12 in Dakota. According to the complainant, he was last at the residence on Feb. 13 and returned to find that $2400 had been taken.

Winona Police Department

Tuesday

9:59 p.m.: Matthew Ryan Nguyen, 35, of Winona is being referred for felony domestic assault after getting into an altercation in the 700 block of East Fifth Street. According to the report, the complainant and Nguyen had gotten into an argument over some money when Nguyen had punched the complainant and knocked the person to the ground. Nguyen had left the scene before officers arrived and is still being sought.