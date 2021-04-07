Police calls for Wednesday, April 7: Multiple damage complaints reported throughout Tuesday

Winona Police

Tuesday:

6:37 a.m.: $500 and a safe were reported to have been taken from a vehicle that was parked in the 450 block of Maceman Street.

8:21 a.m.: Bianca Denise Martin, 29, of Goodview was cited for having no proof of insurance at Sixth and Main streets. According to the complaint, this came as a result of a rear-ending that had occurred in the area.

8:46 a.m.: A resident in the 150 block of North Baker Street reported that two tires to their vehicle had been slashed sometime overnight. Police are working with the complainant to determine the culprit.

11:14 a.m.: A black Next-brand bicycle valued at $90 had been reported stolen from the 1200 block of Randall Street. The bike is reported to have been taken from outside an apartment building.

11:27 a.m.: Two tires were reported to have been slashed on a Hyundai sedan that was parked in the 200 block of Oak Leaf Drive. No suspects and witnesses were reported.

3:13 p.m.: A Hyundai parked in the 650 block of West Third Street was reported to have been potentially damaged by a semi-truck.