Police calls for Wednesday, April 7: Multiple damage complaints reported throughout Tuesday

Winona Police
Tuesday:
6:37 a.m.: $500 and a safe were reported to have been taken from a vehicle that was parked in the 450 block of Maceman Street.
8:21 a.m.: Bianca Denise Martin, 29, of Goodview was cited for having no proof of insurance at Sixth and Main streets. According to the complaint, this came as a result of a rear-ending that had occurred in the area.
8:46 a.m.: A resident in the 150 block of North Baker Street reported that two tires to their vehicle had been slashed sometime overnight. Police are working with the complainant to determine the culprit.
11:14 a.m.: A black Next-brand bicycle valued at $90 had been reported stolen from the 1200 block of Randall Street. The bike is reported to have been taken from outside an apartment building.
11:27 a.m.: Two tires were reported to have been slashed on a Hyundai sedan that was parked in the 200 block of Oak Leaf Drive. No suspects and witnesses were reported.
3:13 p.m.: A Hyundai parked in the 650 block of West Third Street was reported to have been potentially damaged by a semi-truck.
4:34 p.m.: Police responded to the 1000 block of Gilmore Avenue for a check-welfare report. According to police, they arrived at a residence in the area and, after failing to get a response from the resident, looked inside a window and saw them lying on the floor in what was described as an "unnatural position."
An officer climbed through an open window, the report states, and was able to determine that the resident was still alive but in need of medical attention. The resident was subsequently taken to Winona Health.
7:44 p.m.: Police assisted the Winona Fire Department for a report of a grass fire in the area of the 200 block of East Garvin Heights Road.
8:02 p.m.: Assault and damage to property charges are currently pending for one subject who was involved in a road rage incident near Sarnia and Huff streets.
According to the complainant, the subject kicked them and keyed their vehicle. The identity of the subject has not been revealed at this time.
9:20 p.m.: Employees from Walmart reported a subject had taken a $420 Apple Watch and left the store. Police are currently awaiting a store report and surveillance video to determine the identity of the subject.
10:38 p.m.: A subject in the area of the 100 block of West Third Street reported he had been punched in the jaw. The incident appears to be caused by one party owing another some money, police said.