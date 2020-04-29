Police calls for Wednesday, April 29: Winona man scammed out of $1,100 for service he didn't sign up for

Winona County Sheriff’s Office

Tuesday:

5:09 p.m.: A man in the 43000 block of Twin Bluffs Drive in Winona reported that he had been scammed out of $1,100 by a company called U.S. Tech Support. According to the complainant, he received a call stating he owed money for a service that he did not sign up for. The complainant said the company offered to refund him $300 since he wasn’t using the service and subsequently filled out some information to receive the refund. The company then said it accidentally refunded him $3,000 and needed him to return the $2,700 extra it gave him. The complainant ultimately gave the company $1,100 in gift cards, according to the report, before notifying law enforcement of the incident.