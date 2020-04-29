Police calls for Wednesday, April 29: Winona man scammed out of $1,100 for service he didn't sign up for

Winona County Sheriff’s Office
Tuesday:
5:09 p.m.: A man in the 43000 block of Twin Bluffs Drive in Winona reported that he had been scammed out of $1,100 by a company called U.S. Tech Support. According to the complainant, he received a call stating he owed money for a service that he did not sign up for. The complainant said the company offered to refund him $300 since he wasn’t using the service and subsequently filled out some information to receive the refund. The company then said it accidentally refunded him $3,000 and needed him to return the $2,700 extra it gave him. The complainant ultimately gave the company $1,100 in gift cards, according to the report, before notifying law enforcement of the incident.
Winona Police Department
Tuesday:
11:19 a.m.: An employee at Subway on Gilmore Avenue reported that a counterfeit $20 bill had been used in the store.
11:45 a.m.: A manager at Winona ORC Industries reported that some hand sanitizer and paper towels had been taken between April 23 and the time of their report.
1:29 p.m.: An employee at Dahl Motors on Hwy. 61 reported that a red 2018 Chevy Equinox had been taken from the dealership’s lot the day before. Employees at the dealership were able to locate the vehicle via OnStar in Rochester and reclaimed it.
