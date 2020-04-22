Police calls for Wednesday, April 22: Winona woman arrested for DUI after striking parked car

Winona County Sheriff’s Office
Tuesday
9:15 a.m.: A man in the 30000 block of Short Cut Road in Dakota reported that several tools, including a chainsaw, grinder, drill bits, batteries, saw, hammer and fuel, with a total value of $1,905 had been taken from a construction site overnight.
Winona Police Department
Wednesday
2:14 a.m.: Sabrina Dominique Meyers, 23, of Winona was arrested and referred for gross misdemeanor DUI after police received a report that Meyers had struck a parked car in the area of Fifth and McBride streets. Officers responded to the area and contacted Meyers, who admitted to striking the car, according to police. Meyers failed a field sobriety test and a PBT and was taken to the Winona County Jail, where her breath-alcohol content was determined to be .23.
Nathan Jon Barbian
Ryan Thomas Feine
Jason Paul Garfield
Thomas Kpazieh Gleplay
Cortney Michael Hall
Chase Randall Hawley
Shane Russell Heikes
Kenneth Jerome Lawson
Steven Edward Miller
Kyle Jay Nelton-Gilow
Matthew Ryan Nguyen
Matthew Brian Olson
Zane Robert Pederson
Travis Lee Schultz
Danielle Georgia Steffes
Freeman Yoder
