Police calls for Wednesday, April 22: Winona woman arrested for DUI after striking parked car

Winona County Sheriff’s Office

Tuesday

9:15 a.m.: A man in the 30000 block of Short Cut Road in Dakota reported that several tools, including a chainsaw, grinder, drill bits, batteries, saw, hammer and fuel, with a total value of $1,905 had been taken from a construction site overnight.

Winona Police Department

Wednesday

2:14 a.m.: Sabrina Dominique Meyers, 23, of Winona was arrested and referred for gross misdemeanor DUI after police received a report that Meyers had struck a parked car in the area of Fifth and McBride streets. Officers responded to the area and contacted Meyers, who admitted to striking the car, according to police. Meyers failed a field sobriety test and a PBT and was taken to the Winona County Jail, where her breath-alcohol content was determined to be .23.