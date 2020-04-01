Police calls for Wednesday, April 1: Winona man cited for obstructing legal process after failing to stop for police

Winona Police Department

Tuesday:

12:09 p.m.: A person reported that a car door had been scratched in the Dollar Tree parking lot sometime between 8:30 a.m. and 11:45 a.m.

1:35 p.m.: Mitchell Tiberius Foff, 25, of Winona was arrested and cited for obstructing the legal process after failing to comply with an officer’s orders. Foff was apprehended after police received a call that Foff had pushed a person down a flight of stairs at a residence on the 850 block of West Fifth Street and subsequently fled. Officers made contact with Foff on Pelzer Street, where they reported he was making obscene gestures to them and refused to stop his car. Foff ultimately stopped at a red light, where he was boxed in, arrested and later released.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

3:39 p.m.: Ikea Tatajvoni Vanesha A. Thomas, 30, of Winona was ticketed with theft by shoplifting from Hy-Vee. The Winona Police Department is awaiting a store report for the items taken.

5:16 p.m.: Several juveniles were reported to have been playing basketball at Sinclair Park on East Broadway Street in violation of Minnesota’s Stay-At-Home order. The juveniles were asked to disperse and they complied.