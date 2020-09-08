Police calls for Tuesday, Sept. 8: Multiple domestic assaults reported over long weekend

9:32 p.m.: Jerry Phipps, III, 32, of Winona was arrested for second-degree assault and gross misdemeanor domestic assault after police received a report of a domestic situation in the 250 block of Jackson Street. According to the reporting party, a resident at the Jackson Street residence could be heard screaming and asking for someone to call the police. Upon arrival, police learned that Phipps had fled out the back of the residence, but was ultimately found. According to the victim, she and Phipps had an argument, which resulted in him pushing her to the floor. Phipps then pulled out a small knife and put it to the victim’s throat, cutting her in the process. Phipps was ultimately apprehended and taken to Winona Health for a cut he had sustained in the incident, but was later taken to the Winona County Jail.