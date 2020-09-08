Police calls for Tuesday, Sept. 8: Multiple domestic assaults reported over long weekend

Winona County
Friday:
10:17 p.m.: Keny Gustavo Irias Herrera, 41, of Altura was arrested and referred for driving while intoxicated in the area of Fourth and Winona streets. Herrera was initially pulled over for having a suspended object, the complaint states.
Saturday:
2:12 a.m.: Madelin Marie Zumstein, 19, of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, was arrested and referred for fourth-degree DWI after getting pulled over on Hwy. 61 near Little Cedar Road. According to the complaint, Zumstein drew law enforcement’s attention because she was seen crossing the fog line multiple times. Zumstein had a breath-alcohol content of .08, the complaint states.
Winona Police
Saturday:
8:39 p.m.: Brandon Wayne Riggs, 27, of Winona was arrested and referred for felony domestic assault and gross misdemeanor obstruction of the legal process in the 200 block of North Baker Street. According to the complaint, Riggs struck a roommate in the face — leaving a visible bruise — because she bought him the wrong brand of cigarettes. Upon arrival, police found Riggs hiding in a closet. Police then attempted to arrest Riggs, who resisted and kicked one officer multiple times. A taser was used on Riggs in order to subdue and arrest him.
9:32 p.m.: Jerry Phipps, III, 32, of Winona was arrested for second-degree assault and gross misdemeanor domestic assault after police received a report of a domestic situation in the 250 block of Jackson Street. According to the reporting party, a resident at the Jackson Street residence could be heard screaming and asking for someone to call the police. Upon arrival, police learned that Phipps had fled out the back of the residence, but was ultimately found. According to the victim, she and Phipps had an argument, which resulted in him pushing her to the floor. Phipps then pulled out a small knife and put it to the victim’s throat, cutting her in the process. Phipps was ultimately apprehended and taken to Winona Health for a cut he had sustained in the incident, but was later taken to the Winona County Jail.
5:47 p.m.: Richard Garcia Quinonez, 36, of Winona was arrested and referred for third-degree DWI at Fifth and High streets. Quinonez was pulled over for traveling 40 mph in a 30-mph-zone, the complaint states. Quinonez failed multiple field sobriety tests and was ultimately taken to the Winona County Jail, where he had a breath-alcohol content of .14.
11:12 p.m.: Sean Paul Laplante, 20, of Byron was cited for underage drinking and driving at Eighth and Huff streets. According to the complaint, Laplante was pulled over for not displaying a license plate on his moped. The responding officer detected the odor of alcohol and performed a breath-alcohol test; Laplante blew a .07.
Sunday:
2:13 a.m.: Robert James Cerney, 40, of Winona was arrested and referred for domestic assault (fear and harm) and obstruction of the legal process in the 650 block of East Seventh Street. According to the complaint, Cerney slammed another person’s head against a wall and threw an object through a window. When officers advised Cerney that he was under arrest, Cerney refused and resisted. Two officers were ultimately able to subdue Cerney, who was taken into custody without further incident.
6:25 p.m.: Mason Sean Maloney, 19, of Winona was arrested and referred for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, a felony, at Sixth and High streets. Maloney drew law enforcement’s attention due to a pre-existing warrant for his arrest. Upon contacting Maloney, the arresting officer detected an odor of marijuana, which Maloney admitted to having in a backpack that he was carrying. The officer searched the backpack and found, according to the complaint, approximately 655 grams of marijuana
Monday:
7:59 p.m.: Christopher James Kilduf, 27, of Winona was arrested and referred for fourth-degree DWI at Mankato Avenue and Frontenac Drive. According to the complaint, Kilduf was pulled over for having an inoperable headlight. The responding officer detected an odor of alcohol, as well as bloodshot and watery eyes, and Kilduf admitted to drinking earlier in the evening. Kilduf was taken to the Winona County Jail, where he had a blood-alcohol content of .13.
Isaiah Anthony Barr
Jeremy Lee Bobo
Shomari Haneef Carter
Robert James Cerney
Nicholas John Deppe
Griffin Hall Foster
Craig Ray Hanville
Mark Anthony Heath
Brently Steven Johnson
Eddie Lamorris Jones
Melvin Earl Kimp
Mason Sean Maloney
Eddie Mayo
Joshua Douglas Memmer
Steven Edward Miller
Andrew Curtis Montgomery
Matthew Brian Olson
Wade Allen Olson
Zane Robert Pederson
Jerry Phipps
Bradley Arnold Quimby
Roberto Catarino Reyes
Brandon Wayne Riggs
Timothy Paul Schmalenberg
Travis Lee Schultz
Marsean Antonio Shines
Kassius Jehmier Starks
Jason Bartholomew Weiss
Joseph Bailly Wright
Freeman Yoder
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.