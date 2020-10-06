 Skip to main content
Police calls for Tuesday, Oct. 6: Plainview man cited for shoplifting later arrested for domestic assault
Winona Police

Monday:

5:50 p.m.: Jose Luis Delgado, Jr., 21, of Plainview was cited for misdemeanor shoplifting from MGM Liquor. According to the complaint, Delgado is accused of stealing a bottle of whiskey and vodka.

8:56 p.m.: Jose Luis Delgado, Jr. was arrested for felony domestic assault in the 200 block of Zumbro Street. According to the complaint, the altercation took place after Delgado was reprimanded for drinking. This resulted in Delgado punching the victim in the lower lip and, when the victim attempted to run, pinning them and ripping their shirt. The complainant states that Delgado subsequently began hitting himself and banging his head. The complainant said they were able to get away and call the police, who arrived shortly thereafter and arrested Delgado without further incident.

