Police calls for Tuesday, Oct. 6: Plainview man cited for shoplifting later arrested for domestic assault

Winona Police
Monday:
5:50 p.m.: Jose Luis Delgado, Jr., 21, of Plainview was cited for misdemeanor shoplifting from MGM Liquor. According to the complaint, Delgado is accused of stealing a bottle of whiskey and vodka.
8:56 p.m.: Jose Luis Delgado, Jr. was arrested for felony domestic assault in the 200 block of Zumbro Street. According to the complaint, the altercation took place after Delgado was reprimanded for drinking. This resulted in Delgado punching the victim in the lower lip and, when the victim attempted to run, pinning them and ripping their shirt. The complainant states that Delgado subsequently began hitting himself and banging his head. The complainant said they were able to get away and call the police, who arrived shortly thereafter and arrested Delgado without further incident.
Isaiah Anthony Barr
Gusta Garvin Blom
Andre Maurice Chamblis
Austin Michael Coleman
Brian Andrew Danzeisen
Jose Luis Delgado
Amie Jo Dewitte
Griffin Hall Foster
Cameron Richard Hanson
Craig Ray Hanville
Matthew-Joseph Hevey
Matthew Zachary Manka
Eddie Mayo
Hunter Matthew Mccutchen
Ashler Allen Merkel
Steven Edward Miller
Zane Robert Pederson
Roberto Catarino Reyes
Timothy Paul Schmalenberg
Joseph Bailly Wright
Freeman Yoder
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.