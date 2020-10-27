Police calls for Tuesday, Oct. 27: Icy roads spark increase in accidents

Winona Police
Monday:
8:26 a.m.: A one-vehicle accident occurred at the Hwy. 43 bridge approach. According to police, the vehicle slid into the side of a concrete barrier near the entrance of the bridge. The incident is believed to be weather-related and no injuries were reported.
8:50 a.m.: A single vehicle slid into the Cost Cutters building while they were parking. The incident is believed to be weather-related and no injuries were reported.
8:55 a.m.: A one-vehicle accident was reported at Eleventh and Laird streets. The incident is believed to be weather-related and the driver was found to be driving after revocation and without insurance on their vehicle. No injuries were reported in the incident.
9:10 a.m.: A resident in the 700 block of East Broadway Street reported the theft of an aluminum extension ladder from the outside of their garage. According to the complainant, the ladder is believed to have been taken sometime within the last three weeks. The approximate value of the ladder was stated to be $300.
11:50 a.m.: A shopper at Walmart reported the right rear corner of their Toyota SUV had been damaged while it had been parked in the lot of the store.
12:10 p.m.: A minor two-vehicle accident was reported near the intersection of Sarnia and Franklin streets. According to the complaint, the accident occurred when one vehicle collided with an oncoming pick-up. No injuries were reported in the incident.
12:15 p.m.: A resident in the 400 block of Grand Street reported that their taillight had been broken sometime overnight. Police have no suspects and believe the incident to be an act of random vandalism.
12:33 p.m.: Police responded to a report of domestic disturbance in the 250 block of Walnut Street. No arrests were made and a report is pending.
12:36 p.m.: Employees at the Kwik Trip on Homer Road reported the theft of approximately $20 in fuel. According to the complaint, the fuel was taken by an individual driving a van that was reported stolen a few days prior.
1:30 p.m.: The vehicle from the incident at 12:26 p.m. was found unoccupied at Dick’s Marine, Inc.
3:05 p.m.: A resident in the 350 block of East Fifth Street called police to have an adult female removed from their residence. The female had left on her own accord before the police arrived.
3:20 p.m.: Officers located an adult female with an active warrant in the 1200 block of Parkview Avenue. The identity of the female was not given and police noted that no new charges had been issued.
4:12 p.m.: Officers responded to the 1700 block of West Seventh Street to remove an unwanted individual. The subject was gone on officers’ arrival.
5:30 p.m.: Officers responded to Bluff View Flats on Sugar Load Road to remove an unwanted individual. The individual left on the request of police.
5:28 p.m.: Police assisted the fire department with a fire alarm going off at Main Square. No additional information was provided.
10:40 p.m.: A man in a red van was reported to be driving around the 500 block of Grand Street. The van was gone on police arrival and no further reports regarding the van came in.
11:20 p.m.: A vehicle was stopped in the area of Sixth and Jackson streets and the driver was given a verbal warning for failing to display their registration.
11:35 p.m.: A vehicle was stopped in the 600 block of West Fifth Street and the driver was given a verbal warning for not having a front license plate.
Tuesday:
1 a.m.: Employees at the Kwik Trip at Huff and Sarnia streets reported that a customer had attempted to pass a counterfeit bill. The bill was not accepted by the staff and the customer left without further incident.
2 a.m.: A North Carolina resident was cited for speeding near Sarnia and Franklin streets.
6:40 a.m.: A resident near Wincraft on Innovation Drive reported the theft of their $800 Echo Trek electric bicycle. The complainant described the bike as black with green lettering.
6:55 a.m.: An employee at Gundersen Clinic reported a suspicious package was found on the property. Officers determined the package contained salt and that it had been left out by the maintenance department.
Nathan Jon Barbian
Gusta Garvin Blom
D'Angelo Lynell Marquis Bowdry
Breanna Rose Burt
Jose Luis Delgado
Amie Jo Dewitte
Bradley Robert Doerer
Jason Paul Garfield
Cameron Richard Hanson
Craig Ray Hanville
Timothy John Holzer
Eddie Mayo
Hunter Matthew Mccutchen
Cullen Sward Mitsch
Matthew Ryan Nguyen
Zane Robert Pederson
Jeremy Wayne Polus
Roberto Catarino Reyes
Christopher Wayne James Swinger
David Eugene Tully
Brad William Underhill
Joseph Bailly Wright
Freeman Yoder
