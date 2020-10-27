Police calls for Tuesday, Oct. 27: Icy roads spark increase in accidents

Winona Police

Monday:

8:26 a.m.: A one-vehicle accident occurred at the Hwy. 43 bridge approach. According to police, the vehicle slid into the side of a concrete barrier near the entrance of the bridge. The incident is believed to be weather-related and no injuries were reported.

8:50 a.m.: A single vehicle slid into the Cost Cutters building while they were parking. The incident is believed to be weather-related and no injuries were reported.

8:55 a.m.: A one-vehicle accident was reported at Eleventh and Laird streets. The incident is believed to be weather-related and the driver was found to be driving after revocation and without insurance on their vehicle. No injuries were reported in the incident.

9:10 a.m.: A resident in the 700 block of East Broadway Street reported the theft of an aluminum extension ladder from the outside of their garage. According to the complainant, the ladder is believed to have been taken sometime within the last three weeks. The approximate value of the ladder was stated to be $300.

11:50 a.m.: A shopper at Walmart reported the right rear corner of their Toyota SUV had been damaged while it had been parked in the lot of the store.