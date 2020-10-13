Police calls for Tuesday, Oct 13: La Crescent man arrested on outstanding warrant, possession of methamphetamine

Winona County

Monday:

7:48 p.m.: Brad William Underhill, 43, of La Crescent was arrested and referred for felony fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and petty misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia at Dixon Drive and Oak Hill Road in Dresbach. According to the complaint, Underhill was initially apprehended on an outstanding warrant when deputies found him to be in possession of half a gram of a substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine and a broken methamphetamine pipe.

Winona Police

Monday:

12 p.m.: A man in the 1200 block of West Seventh Street was reported to have been seen masturbating on a porch in the area. The subject was gone on arrival and no further complaints were received.

5:54 p.m.: A resident issued a fraud complaint after they had wired money to an unknown subject outside of the country for the last several months. The complainant was advised to cease sending money and report their losses to the FBI’s internet crime complaint center.