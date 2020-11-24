Police calls for Tuesday, Nov. 24: Catalytic converter reported stolen, trend continues

Winona County

Monday:

12:28 p.m.: A reporting party at Whitewater State Park said they lost their slim black bi-fold wallet containing their driver’s license, credits cards, cash and health and dental cards.

Winona Police

Monday:

11:19 a.m.: A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a 2000 Honda that was parked in the 450 block of West Seventh Street.

According to the complainant, the theft occurred between Nov. 21 and Nov. 22.

This is a repeated trend, the Winona Police Department has noted. Any information regarding these kinds of thefts can be reported by calling 507-457-6368.

12:59 p.m.: Target reported that a masked individual had stolen $600-worth of PlayStation and Xbox games from the store and left on a bicycle.

Surveillance video was able to capture the suspect’s face and officers are looking to identify them.

1:15 p.m.: A sexual assault involving a minor was reported.