Police calls for Tuesday, Nov. 10: Rochester man cited for careless driving after hitting tree

Winona County

Monday:

1:13 p.m.: Darek Lebenfztejn, 43, of Rochester was cited for careless driving in the 30000 block of County Road 1 in La Crescent. According to the complaint, Lebenfztejn is reported to have crashed into a tree and then left the scene of the incident. Deputies were later able to make contact with Lebenfztejn.

4:54 p.m.: Kyle Lee Brown, 31, of Minnesota City was arrested and referred for gross misdemeanor domestic abuse – violation of a no contact order. Brown was arrested after deputies encountered him at a residence he was prohibited from being at.

Winona Police

Monday:

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

1:05 p.m.: A resident in the 700 block of West Tenth Street reported the theft of their black $250-bike rack, which was taken from their vehicle parked in the area.

3:20 p.m.: An accident occurred at Hwy. 61 and Mankato Avenue when a vehicle ran into the low-hanging trailer of another vehicle. No further information was made available.