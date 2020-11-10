 Skip to main content
Police calls for Tuesday, Nov. 10: Rochester man cited for careless driving after hitting tree

From the COLLECTION: Police calls and updates in Winona series
Winona County

Monday:

1:13 p.m.: Darek Lebenfztejn, 43, of Rochester was cited for careless driving in the 30000 block of County Road 1 in La Crescent. According to the complaint, Lebenfztejn is reported to have crashed into a tree and then left the scene of the incident. Deputies were later able to make contact with Lebenfztejn.

4:54 p.m.: Kyle Lee Brown, 31, of Minnesota City was arrested and referred for gross misdemeanor domestic abuse – violation of a no contact order. Brown was arrested after deputies encountered him at a residence he was prohibited from being at.

Winona Police

Monday:

1:05 p.m.: A resident in the 700 block of West Tenth Street reported the theft of their black $250-bike rack, which was taken from their vehicle parked in the area.

3:20 p.m.: An accident occurred at Hwy. 61 and Mankato Avenue when a vehicle ran into the low-hanging trailer of another vehicle. No further information was made available.

7:10 p.m.: A bicyclist collided with a car in the area of Fifth and Winona streets. According to the police report, neither parties were cited nor were any injuries reported. Low visibility was cited as the cause for the accident.

11:23 p.m.: Samantha Ann Bundy, 38, of Minneiska was arrested and referred for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance as a result of traffic stop at Sarnia and Grand streets.

According to the complaint, Bundy was in possession of a substance that tested positive for marijuana wax.

