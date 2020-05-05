Police calls for Tuesday, May 5: Plainview man reports vehicles on his property damaged, defecated on

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Winona County Sheriff’s Office

Monday

5:47 p.m.: A man on the 10000 block of Bluff Run Lane in Plainview reported that three vehicles on his property were damaged, which included the windows being broken out and one appearing to have been defecated on. Upon investigation, deputies learned that three juvenile males between ages 14 and 16 years old were responsible. According to the complainant, the juveniles had been on his property earlier in the day to buy some electrical equipment. Law enforcement are awaiting damage estimates before referring the juveniles to the county attorney’s office.

Winona Police Department

Monday

8:50 a.m.: Janice Marie Kampa, 71, of Winona was mailed a citation for damage to property after a manager at Valley View Towers reported that a glue adhesive had been applied to the nametag on her office door. The complainant was unable to remove the substance, but was able to identify Kampa via security footage, according to the report.

10:51 a.m.: Treasures Galore reported that a person had tampered with a soda machine, moved a camera and entered a storage shed overnight. No items were believed to have been taken, according to the complainant.