Police calls for Tuesday, May 5: Plainview man reports vehicles on his property damaged, defecated on
Winona County Sheriff’s Office

Monday

5:47 p.m.: A man on the 10000 block of Bluff Run Lane in Plainview reported that three vehicles on his property were damaged, which included the windows being broken out and one appearing to have been defecated on. Upon investigation, deputies learned that three juvenile males between ages 14 and 16 years old were responsible. According to the complainant, the juveniles had been on his property earlier in the day to buy some electrical equipment. Law enforcement are awaiting damage estimates before referring the juveniles to the county attorney’s office.

Winona Police Department

Monday

8:50 a.m.: Janice Marie Kampa, 71, of Winona was mailed a citation for damage to property after a manager at Valley View Towers reported that a glue adhesive had been applied to the nametag on her office door. The complainant was unable to remove the substance, but was able to identify Kampa via security footage, according to the report.

10:51 a.m.: Treasures Galore reported that a person had tampered with a soda machine, moved a camera and entered a storage shed overnight. No items were believed to have been taken, according to the complainant.

11:19 a.m.: Patrick Henry Williams, 56, of Winona was cited for trespassing at Fleet Farm after having been previously given a trespass notice from the store.

12:27 p.m.: A resident in the 750 block of East Front Street reported that a person claiming to be a general had sent a message on Facebook and requested $5,000 to be sent to Afghanistan. No losses were reported, according to police.

3:43 p.m.: A man in the 150 block of West Fourth Street reported that a recently-delivered package had been taken from his front steps sometime before 10 a.m. According to the complainant, the package contained a JBW watch valued at $133.

3:45 p.m.: Ashley Marie Larson, 35, of Sargeant and Stephen Norman Klopp, 32, of Winona were cited for theft by shoplifting from Walmart. Law enforcement is awaiting a store report from Walmart.

10:05 p.m.: A woman at King Coin Laundromat reported that her clothes had been taken from a dryer.

