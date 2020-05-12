Police calls for Tuesday, May 12: Winona man taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after motorcycle collision

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Winona Police Department

Monday

7:34 a.m.: A 67-year-old woman was found dead in the 400 block of West Sarnia Street. According to the medical examiner, the woman had numerous medical conditions and her death is not believed to be suspicious.

10:13 a.m.: Lance Robert Schewe, 32, of Winona was cited with theft by shoplifting from the West Broadway Kwik Trip. Law enforcement is awaiting a store report.

10:47 a.m.: A man in the 600 block of East 12th Street reported that a window to his neighbor’s house had been broken. According to the complainant, the neighbor has not been home for some time.

11:37 a.m.: A 27-year-old man was taken to Winona Health with non-life-threatening injuries after his motorcycle was struck by a vehicle on Hwy. 61 at Bundy Boulevard. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the vehicle was attempting to enter Hwy. 61 when it collided with the motorcycle. The man was not wearing a helmet, according to the state patrol, and neither occupant of the vehicle was under the influence of any substances.

2:23 p.m.: A woman in the 250 block of East Seventh Street reported that a hanging plant valued at $45 had been taken from outside her residence overnight.