Police calls for Tuesday, May 11: La Crosse man arrested for DWI
Police calls for Tuesday, May 11: La Crosse man arrested for DWI

Winona County

Tuesday:

1:27 a.m.: Jaydon Scott Butzman, 21, of La Crosse was arrested and referred for fourth-degree DWI on Hwy. 61 near County Road 23. According to the complaint, Butzman was pulled over for speeding and was eventually found to have a blood-alcohol content of .11.

Winona Police

Monday:

10:14 a.m.: A resident in the area of Fifth and Franklin streets reported the theft of their white Pontiac passenger car, but later learned that it had been towed.

10:34 a.m.: Officers are currently investigating some unknown bruises that were reported to have been found on a juvenile.

2:42 p.m.: A Chrysler mini-van that was reported stolen out of Owatonna was recovered in the 200 block of East Tenth Street.

8:56 p.m.: Anne Marie Laehn, 37, of Winona was cited for theft and trespassing at Walmart. Officers are awaiting a store report.

