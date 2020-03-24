Police calls for Tuesday, March 24: Winona woman arrested for possession of controlled substance after police find her slumped over in vehicle

Winona Police Department
Monday
5:44 p.m.: Sarah Rose Davis, 39, of Winona was arrested and referred for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of hypodermic needles/syringes after police say they found Davis slumped over the wheel of her running vehicle at the Kwik Trip on Huff and Sarnia streets. According to the police report, found in Davis’s vehicle was a bag containing several syringes, one of which had a 0.46 grams of a liquid that field-tested positive for methamphetamine, and a scale with a white residue that field-tested positive for methamphetamine.
8:35 p.m.: Ashley Lynn Barness-Sorum, 31, of Winona was cited for driving after revocation and for driving without proof of insurance after being pulled over on Hwy. 61 near Parks Avenue.
You have free articles remaining.
Tuesday
3:42 a.m.: Laura Lynn Nissalke, 51, of Winona was cited for trespassing on a property on the 700 block of East Third Street she had previously been given a trespass notice from.
Gusta Garvin Blom
Jeremy Lee Bobo
Rebecca Jean Brodell
Sarah Rose Davis
Ryan Thomas Feine
Thomas Kpazieh Gleplay
Cortney Michael Hall
Jason Daniel Harrison
Eric Ordell Johnson
Kenneth Jerome Lawson
Dennis George Lemke
Steven Edward Miller
Kyle Jay Nelton-Gilow
Matthew Brian Olson
Zane Robert Pederson
Austin John Presson
Bradley Arnold Quimby
Zachary Rivera
Michelle Lynn Rozek
Steven Edward Taverna
Freeman Yoder
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.