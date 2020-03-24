You are the owner of this article.
Police calls for Tuesday, March 24: Winona woman arrested for possession of controlled substance after police find her slumped over in vehicle
Police calls for Tuesday, March 24: Winona woman arrested for possession of controlled substance after police find her slumped over in vehicle

Winona Police Department

Monday

5:44 p.m.: Sarah Rose Davis, 39, of Winona was arrested and referred for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of hypodermic needles/syringes after police say they found Davis slumped over the wheel of her running vehicle at the Kwik Trip on Huff and Sarnia streets. According to the police report, found in Davis’s vehicle was a bag containing several syringes, one of which had a 0.46 grams of a liquid that field-tested positive for methamphetamine, and a scale with a white residue that field-tested positive for methamphetamine.

8:35 p.m.: Ashley Lynn Barness-Sorum, 31, of Winona was cited for driving after revocation and for driving without proof of insurance after being pulled over on Hwy. 61 near Parks Avenue.

Tuesday

3:42 a.m.: Laura Lynn Nissalke, 51, of Winona was cited for trespassing on a property on the 700 block of East Third Street she had previously been given a trespass notice from.

