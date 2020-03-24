Police calls for Tuesday, March 24: Winona woman arrested for possession of controlled substance after police find her slumped over in vehicle

Winona Police Department

Monday

5:44 p.m.: Sarah Rose Davis, 39, of Winona was arrested and referred for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of hypodermic needles/syringes after police say they found Davis slumped over the wheel of her running vehicle at the Kwik Trip on Huff and Sarnia streets. According to the police report, found in Davis’s vehicle was a bag containing several syringes, one of which had a 0.46 grams of a liquid that field-tested positive for methamphetamine, and a scale with a white residue that field-tested positive for methamphetamine.