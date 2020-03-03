Police calls for Tuesday, March 3: Illinois woman ticketed for shoplifting from Fleet Farm

Winona Police Department
Monday
8:08 a.m.: A man reported that the driver’s side mirror to his vehicle was broken off in the area of Eighth and Ewing streets and that the vehicle appeared to have been rummaged through. No items were reported to have been taken, according to the complainant.
1:48 p.m.: Katie Jean Williamson, 40, of Rantoul, Illinois, was ticketed with theft by shoplifting from Fleet Farm and subsequently served a trespass notice from the property. According to the complaint, upon being confronted, Williamson fled the property and ran to a neighboring hotel.
40 alternate side-parking tickets were issued.