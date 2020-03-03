You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police calls for Tuesday, March 3: Illinois woman ticketed for shoplifting from Fleet Farm
0 comments
alert top story

Police calls for Tuesday, March 3: Illinois woman ticketed for shoplifting from Fleet Farm

{{featured_button_text}}

Winona Police Department

Monday

8:08 a.m.: A man reported that the driver’s side mirror to his vehicle was broken off in the area of Eighth and Ewing streets and that the vehicle appeared to have been rummaged through. No items were reported to have been taken, according to the complainant.

1:48 p.m.: Katie Jean Williamson, 40, of Rantoul, Illinois, was ticketed with theft by shoplifting from Fleet Farm and subsequently served a trespass notice from the property. According to the complaint, upon being confronted, Williamson fled the property and ran to a neighboring hotel.

40 alternate side-parking tickets were issued.

+30 Who is in the Winona County Jail?
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News