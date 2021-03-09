Police calls for Tuesday, March 9: Home and vehicle damaged by unknown means

Winona Police

Monday:

1:50 p.m.: Joseph Allan Peaslee, 28, of Winona was arrested on an active warrant. According to the Winona County Jail roster, Peaslee is a fugitive from another state and has two referrals for DWI.

2:10 p.m.: An officer is looking into an alleged neglect of an adult as a result of a previous report.

4:20 p.m.: An officer witnessed two juveniles fighting at the Bandshell and was able to break them up. The officer then contacted their parents, police said.

8:40 p.m.: A resident in the 600 block of West Seventh Street reported that a window to their house had been damaged. The complainant was unsure of when the damage occurred, the complaint states.

10:40 p.m.: Two subjects were reported to be shoving each other and arguing in on East Sarnia Street. Neither wanted any police assistance, the report states, and one party was advised of the harassment restraining order process.

11:20 p.m.: Employees from the Kwik Trip at Sixth Street and Mankato Avenue reported a theft. Police are awaiting store reports and surveillance video before following up.

Tuesday: