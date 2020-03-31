Police calls for Tuesday, March 31: Motorcyclist cited for careless driving

Winona Police Department

Monday

12:13 p.m.: A man on the 800 block of West Seventh Street reported that he believed his iPad had been hacked for information.

6:24 p.m.: Daniel Michael Dzwonkowski, 24, of Winona was cited for careless driving, no proof of insurance and no motorcycle endorsement after an officer witnessed Dzwonkowski speeding at more than 80 mph in the area of Fifth and Junction streets. Dzwonkowski was ultimately stopped at Fifth and Lee streets.