Police calls for Tuesday, March 31: Motorcyclist cited for careless driving

Winona Police Department
Monday
12:13 p.m.: A man on the 800 block of West Seventh Street reported that he believed his iPad had been hacked for information.
2:39 p.m.: Lindsey Brianne Sommer, 35, of Winona was ticketed with theft by shoplifting from Fleet Farm.
6:24 p.m.: Daniel Michael Dzwonkowski, 24, of Winona was cited for careless driving, no proof of insurance and no motorcycle endorsement after an officer witnessed Dzwonkowski speeding at more than 80 mph in the area of Fifth and Junction streets. Dzwonkowski was ultimately stopped at Fifth and Lee streets.
Gusta Garvin Blom
Rebecca Jean Brodell
Amie Jo Dewitte
Ryan Thomas Feine
Thomas Kpazieh Gleplay
Cheyenne Marie Gozdal
Isaiah Grijalva
Cortney Michael Hall
Jason Daniel Harrison
Kenneth Jerome Lawson
Steven Edward Miller
Kyle Jay Nelton-Gilow
Matthew Brian Olson
Zane Robert Pederson
Austin John Presson
Zachary Rivera
Steven Edward Taverna
Freeman Yoder
