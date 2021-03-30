Police calls for Tuesday, March 30: County resident reports being defrauded out of $3,000

Winona County

Monday:

9:54 a.m.: Taelor Scott Giebel, 23, of Goodview was arrested and referred for driving after revocation and attempting to escape a motor vehicle tax on Gilmore Valley Road.

2:11 p.m.: A resident on County Road 7 reported to have been defrauded out of $3,000 by a person who claimed to be a representative from Amazon.

According to the complainant, the “representative” claimed he had accidentally transferred excess money into her account and wanted her to transfer the money back over to him by granting him access to her account. The complainant admitted to finding the request “odd” but allowed the suspect access anyway.

The suspect was reported to have then purchased a $2,000 gift card to Best Buy and another gift card to Target in the amount of $1,000. Once the complainant realized what was happening, she shut down her computer and contacted her bank.

Winona Police

Monday:

3:08 p.m.: Nicole Angelica Klink, 33, of Winona was arrested and referred for violating a domestic abuse no contact order in the 100 block of East Tenth Street.