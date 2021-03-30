Police calls for Tuesday, March 30: County resident reports being defrauded out of $3,000

Winona County
Monday:
9:54 a.m.: Taelor Scott Giebel, 23, of Goodview was arrested and referred for driving after revocation and attempting to escape a motor vehicle tax on Gilmore Valley Road.
2:11 p.m.: A resident on County Road 7 reported to have been defrauded out of $3,000 by a person who claimed to be a representative from Amazon.
According to the complainant, the “representative” claimed he had accidentally transferred excess money into her account and wanted her to transfer the money back over to him by granting him access to her account. The complainant admitted to finding the request “odd” but allowed the suspect access anyway.
The suspect was reported to have then purchased a $2,000 gift card to Best Buy and another gift card to Target in the amount of $1,000. Once the complainant realized what was happening, she shut down her computer and contacted her bank.
Winona Police
Monday:
3:08 p.m.: Nicole Angelica Klink, 33, of Winona was arrested and referred for violating a domestic abuse no contact order in the 100 block of East Tenth Street.
3:32 p.m.: Karl John Matson, 38, of Winona was arrested and referred for domestic assault, false imprisonment, obstructing the legal process with force and assault of an unborn child in the 850 block of Mankato Avenue.
According to the complaint, the incident is reported to have occurred near a vehicle just outside of Winona Health.
5:02 p.m.: An assault was reported to have occurred in the 650 block of East Sarnia Street. According to the complainant, he was tackled by an adult male and punched. Police provided both parties with statement papers. No arrests were reported.
Tuesday:
6:48 a.m.: Officers assisted the Winona Fire Department with a fire that was reported to have occurred at Brookdale Senior Living in the 800 block of East Belleview Street.