Police calls for Tuesday, March 16: Woman arrested for DANCO violation
Police calls for Tuesday, March 16: Woman arrested for DANCO violation

Winona County

Tuesday:

1 a.m.: The sheriff’s office is investigating a disturbance between a man and a woman that was reported to have been in Utica.

Winona Police

Monday:

8:53 p.m.: Nicole Angelica Klink, 33, of Winona was arrested and referred for driving after suspension and violating a domestic abuse no contact order.

Klink was originally pulled over at Sixth and Main streets for having expired registration on her plates.

After making contact with Klink, the arresting officer recognized not only her, but the passenger in her vehicle, who was known to have a DANCO against Klink. According to the complaint, Klink was aware of the order.

Klink was subsequently arrested without incident, police said.

