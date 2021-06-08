 Skip to main content
Police calls for Tuesday, June 8: Motorist reports windows being smashed while parked on County Road 39
Police calls for Tuesday, June 8: Motorist reports windows being smashed while parked on County Road 39

Winona County

Tuesday:

12:16 a.m.: A motorist on County Road 39 near Hwy. 74 reported that all the windows to their vehicle had been smashed out while it was parked in the area.

Winona Police

Monday:

2:57 p.m.: A blue and grey Fuji mountain bike was reported to have been stolen from 150 block of West Mark Street. The complainant did not provide a value for the bike.

9:15 p.m.: Three vehicles were reported to be drag racing in the area of Galewski Drive. By the time officers arrived on scene, all vehicles had dispersed.

9:23 p.m.: Employees from Walmart reported they had discovered a subject switching price tags in order to steal some fishing tackle. Police are awaiting a store report before issuing a citation.

10:22 p.m.: Employees from Walmart reported they had encountered a subject failing to scan certain items while at the self-checkout. Police are awaiting store reports before issuing a citation.

