Police calls for Tuesday, June 8: Motorist reports windows being smashed while parked on County Road 39

Winona County

Tuesday:

12:16 a.m.: A motorist on County Road 39 near Hwy. 74 reported that all the windows to their vehicle had been smashed out while it was parked in the area.

Winona Police

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Monday:

2:57 p.m.: A blue and grey Fuji mountain bike was reported to have been stolen from 150 block of West Mark Street. The complainant did not provide a value for the bike.

9:15 p.m.: Three vehicles were reported to be drag racing in the area of Galewski Drive. By the time officers arrived on scene, all vehicles had dispersed.

9:23 p.m.: Employees from Walmart reported they had discovered a subject switching price tags in order to steal some fishing tackle. Police are awaiting a store report before issuing a citation.

10:22 p.m.: Employees from Walmart reported they had encountered a subject failing to scan certain items while at the self-checkout. Police are awaiting store reports before issuing a citation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.