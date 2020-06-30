Police calls for Tuesday, June 30: Winona woman arrested for fleeing police, assault

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Winona Police

Monday:

7:27 a.m.: Jason Lee Peterson, 41, of Winona was arrested and referred for misdemeanor domestic assault (fear and harm) after being accused of throwing a container at a person and striking the person in the face in the 100 block of East Ninth Street. According to the complaint, the injured party did not require hospitalization.

8:29 p.m.: Paul Anthony Clark, 29, of Winona was arrested and referred for fleeing police and violating probation release conditions in the area of Eighth and Olmstead streets. According to the complaint, police were called after receiving a report that Clark was following some females.

9:54 p.m.: Brently Steven Johnson, 57, of Winona was ticketed with trespassing at the Kwik Trip on Hwy. 61 and Homer Road.

Tuesday: