Police calls for Tuesday, June 30: Winona woman arrested for fleeing police, assault
Police calls for Tuesday, June 30: Winona woman arrested for fleeing police, assault

Winona Police

Monday:

7:27 a.m.: Jason Lee Peterson, 41, of Winona was arrested and referred for misdemeanor domestic assault (fear and harm) after being accused of throwing a container at a person and striking the person in the face in the 100 block of East Ninth Street. According to the complaint, the injured party did not require hospitalization.

8:29 p.m.: Paul Anthony Clark, 29, of Winona was arrested and referred for fleeing police and violating probation release conditions in the area of Eighth and Olmstead streets. According to the complaint, police were called after receiving a report that Clark was following some females.

9:54 p.m.: Brently Steven Johnson, 57, of Winona was ticketed with trespassing at the Kwik Trip on Hwy. 61 and Homer Road.

Tuesday:

2:14 a.m.: Bridget Ann Martinson, 26, of Winona was arrested and referred for fourth-degree assault on a police officer and fleeing law enforcement after police received a report of a disturbance in the 600 block of West Fifth Street. According to the complaint, Martinson was placed in handcuffs after police believed her to be under the influence of a controlled substance and found her standoffish. Martinson was said to have run off after being detained and was subsequently caught by police. Martinson is reported to have kicked an officer after being caught.

