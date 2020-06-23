Police calls for Tuesday, June 23: Reported break-in attempt at Chrysler Winona

Winona County
Monday:
10:52 a.m.: A vehicle was reported stolen from the 27000 block of County Road 25 in Lewiston. According to the complaint, the keys were deliberately left in the vehicle so interested buyers could take it for a test-run. Deputies later found the vehicle parked on County Road 29 near Fremont.
Winona Police
Monday:
5:54 a.m.: Officers discovered a window at Burggraf’s Ace Hardware to be broken. According to the complaint, numerous items had been removed but were later recovered in a nearby vehicle.
8:18 a.m.: A woman in the 550 block of Harriet Street reported that someone had entered her vehicle and took a billfold with a small amount of cash and a debit card that was later cancelled.
8:26 a.m.: An employee at Chrysler Winona reported damage to one of the business’s showroom windows. According to the complainant, surveillance footage showed an individual attempting to remove one of the panes of glass but was unsuccessful at gaining entry.
4:33 p.m.: A woman in the 350 block of West Ninth Street reported that someone had taken a small amount of change, a T-shirt and an Apple Watch from her unlocked vehicle.
5:32 p.m.: A man in the 150 block of High Forest Street reported the theft of a red and black Suzuki motorcycle from his garage. According to the complainant, the motorcycle has a Minnesota license plate number of “04735-MT.”
Desahwn Keith Curtis
Dylan John Michael Distad
Ryan Thomas Feine
Thomas Kpazieh Gleplay
Cortney Michael Hall
Dalvalano Devario-Demar Jackson
Amy Sue Kaiser
Gary Allen Kowalewski
Eddie Mayo
Steven Edward Miller
Daeshanae Marquita-Valerie Montgomery
Matthew Ryan Nguyen
Amnabear Omot Nyigwo
Osei Owusu
Zane Robert Pederson
Scott Curtis Rinn
Benjamin Ross Sage
Mark Halley Smith
Freeman Yoder
