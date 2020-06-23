You are the owner of this article.
Police calls for Tuesday, June 23: Reported break-in attempt at Chrysler Winona
Police calls for Tuesday, June 23: Reported break-in attempt at Chrysler Winona

Winona County

Monday:

10:52 a.m.: A vehicle was reported stolen from the 27000 block of County Road 25 in Lewiston. According to the complaint, the keys were deliberately left in the vehicle so interested buyers could take it for a test-run. Deputies later found the vehicle parked on County Road 29 near Fremont.

Winona Police

Monday:

5:54 a.m.: Officers discovered a window at Burggraf’s Ace Hardware to be broken. According to the complaint, numerous items had been removed but were later recovered in a nearby vehicle.

8:18 a.m.: A woman in the 550 block of Harriet Street reported that someone had entered her vehicle and took a billfold with a small amount of cash and a debit card that was later cancelled.

8:26 a.m.: An employee at Chrysler Winona reported damage to one of the business’s showroom windows. According to the complainant, surveillance footage showed an individual attempting to remove one of the panes of glass but was unsuccessful at gaining entry.

4:33 p.m.: A woman in the 350 block of West Ninth Street reported that someone had taken a small amount of change, a T-shirt and an Apple Watch from her unlocked vehicle.

5:32 p.m.: A man in the 150 block of High Forest Street reported the theft of a red and black Suzuki motorcycle from his garage. According to the complainant, the motorcycle has a Minnesota license plate number of “04735-MT.”

