Police calls for Tuesday, June 2: Woman reports man pointed gun at her

Winona County
Monday:
10:45 a.m.: A vehicle driven in the area of Hwy. 14 and Seminary Drive was involved in a collision after the driver hydroplaned and crashed into an embankment. According to the report, the driver complained of chest pains but was not in need of medical attention.
Winona Police
Monday:
1:53 p.m.: A woman driving in the area of Mankato Avenue and 12th Street reported that a man whom she has a restraining order against pulled up alongside her, pointed a small handgun at her and mouthed “bang bang.” The complainant subsequently called law enforcement and attempted to follow the man but eventually lost sight of him. Officers were unable to locate the man but know his identity.
3:33 p.m.: Aaron Patrick Devorak, 42, of Winona was ticketed with theft by shoplifting from Fleet Farm.
Dylan John Michael Distad
Ryan Thomas Feine
Thomas Kpazieh Gleplay
Cortney Michael Hall
Dalvalano Devario-Demar Jackson
Eddie Mayo
Steven Edward Miller
Daeshanae Marquita-Valerie Montgomery
Matthew Ryan Nguyen
Christopher James Ozmun
Zane Robert Pederson
James Anthony Reed
Roberto Catarino Reyes
Scott Curtis Rinn
Timothy Paul Schmalenberg
Mark Halley Smith
Waytt Brodie Turnbull
Freeman Yoder
