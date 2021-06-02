Police calls for Tuesday, June 2: Illinois man arrested for assault, attempting to strangle victim

Winona County

Tuesday:

6:37 a.m.: Eugene Arlan Aslakson, 53, of Winona was arrested on a felony warrant and for driving after cancellation inimical to public safety on Hwy. 43 near Wilson Frontage Road.

Winona Police

Tuesday:

8:40 a.m.: Robert Michael Krause, 52, of Winona was cited for tampering with a motor vehicle in the 50 block of West Second Street. According to the complaint, the incident occurred outside of a business and several employees witnessed Krause pulling on multiple door handles. Upon police making contact with Krause, he denied pulling on the handles and said he was just looking at them.

12:42 p.m.: Employees from Hy-Vee reported the theft of groceries. Officers were able to locate the suspect, who then returned to the store and paid for the merchandise. No citations were issued.

5:44 p.m.: Jada Victoria Anne, 43, of Winona was arrested and referred for domestic assault (fear and harm) and second-degree assault in the 100 block of Mankato Avenue. According to the complaint, the victim sustained a small wound to her head after she and Anne got into an altercation regarding the use of a vehicle.

7:49 p.m.: Kenneth Demarreon Walls, 18, of Kankakee, Illinois, was arrested and referred for domestic assault (fear and harm) and domestic assault by strangulation in the 300 block of East Fourth Street. According to the complaint, Walls punched the victim several times and also pulled out clumps of their hair. Walls was reported to have also placed his hands around the victim’s neck and applied pressure.

