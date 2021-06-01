Police calls for Tuesday, June 1: Multiple arrests reported throughout holiday weekend

Winona County
Monday:
1:50 a.m.: Earnest Lee Collier, 39, of Humble, Texas, was arrested and referred for DWI on Hwy. 14 near Knopp Valley Drive. Collier was originally stopped for driving without his headlights, the complaint states.
Winona Police
Friday:
10:19 a.m.: Francisco Cruz Hernandez, 51, of Independence, Wisconsin, was cited for driving after revocation, having no proof of insurance and failing to stop at a stop sign at Fifth and Winona streets. According to the complaint, Hernandez had been involved in a two-vehicle collision after he ran a stop sign.
11:30 a.m.: Jared Lee Cooper, 27, of La Crosse was arrested and referred for domestic assault (fear) after he was involved in an altercation in the 300 block of Pelzer Street. Police didn’t provide much detail, but said they were called to the AmericInn after they received a report of a domestic disturbance between Cooper and an unidentified woman.
8:56 p.m.: Several Peloni air conditioning units were reported stolen from rental properties in the 200 block of West Seventh Street and the 150 block of West Fourth Street. The units are believed to have been taken between May 25-28. Each unit is valued at approximately $500, the complaint states.
9:32 p.m.: Two individuals are reported to be facing fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance charges after police were notified that the individuals were overdosing in the 400 block of East Seventh Street. They were subsequently turned over to EMS for care.
Saturday:
1:04 a.m.: Montrae Evenson Hiatt, 21, of Rochester, Joaquin Vasquez, 23, of St Charles, and Mario Bernard Davis, 18, of Winona were all cited for disorderly conduct after police received a report that they had been fighting in the 100 block of Market Street and the area of Second and Walnut streets.
1:46 a.m.: Jennifer Nicole Baechle, 39, of Winona was arrested and referred for DWI near Fifth and McBride streets. Baechle had a breath-alcohol content of .13 and was originally pulled over for driving without headlights, the complaint states.
2:34 a.m.: Witnesses in the area of Eleventh and Carimona streets reported seeing a naked man near the railroad. The subject was gone upon police arrival and no additional reports came in.
2:46 a.m.: Montrae Evenson Hiatt, 21, of Rochester was arrested on an active warrant in the area of Third and Lafayette streets.
7:06 a.m.: Witnesses in the 800 block of West Sixth Street reported seeing a naked woman dancing in a yard with a naked child. Officers responded and subsequently transferred for the woman and child to the hospital for observation.
2:58 p.m.: A complainant reported that he suspected his ex-roommates of breaking into his room and Saran-wrapping his belongings.
4:03 p.m.: A white Ford F-150 was reported to have struck a vehicle in the 950 block of East Eighth Street and then continued driving. No further information was provided.
11:47 p.m.: Michaela Joy Leraas, 23, of Winona was arrested and referred for DWI after getting pulled over Third and Center streets for having no rear lights on.
Sunday:
2:11 a.m.: Charles Edward Reit, 23, of Arcadia, Wisconsin, was arrested and referred for DWI at Second and Hilbert streets. Reit was pulled over for failing to signal a turn and for driving without headlights, the complaint states.
2:39 a.m.: Stacy James Ingalls, 38, of Winona was arrested and referred for DWI and obstructing the legal process in the 400 block of East Fourth Street. According to the complaint, Ingalls had a BAC of .18 and received the additional charge because he refused to cooperate with police.
12:51 p.m.: Kirk Patrick Peterson, 58, of Winona was arrested and referred for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance in the area of Sixth and Wall streets. Peterson caught the attention of police after a report came in that he was found unconscious in a vehicle and slumped over the steering wheel.
6:35 p.m.: Jeffrey Lee Frey, 59, of Winona was arrested and referred for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance in the 700 block of East Third Street. Police encountered Frey after they received a report that Frey and an unidentified person were loudly arguing in the area.