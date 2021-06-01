Police calls for Tuesday, June 1: Multiple arrests reported throughout holiday weekend

9:32 p.m.: Two individuals are reported to be facing fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance charges after police were notified that the individuals were overdosing in the 400 block of East Seventh Street. They were subsequently turned over to EMS for care.

Saturday:

1:04 a.m.: Montrae Evenson Hiatt, 21, of Rochester, Joaquin Vasquez, 23, of St Charles, and Mario Bernard Davis, 18, of Winona were all cited for disorderly conduct after police received a report that they had been fighting in the 100 block of Market Street and the area of Second and Walnut streets.

1:46 a.m.: Jennifer Nicole Baechle, 39, of Winona was arrested and referred for DWI near Fifth and McBride streets. Baechle had a breath-alcohol content of .13 and was originally pulled over for driving without headlights, the complaint states.

2:34 a.m.: Witnesses in the area of Eleventh and Carimona streets reported seeing a naked man near the railroad. The subject was gone upon police arrival and no additional reports came in.

2:46 a.m.: Montrae Evenson Hiatt, 21, of Rochester was arrested on an active warrant in the area of Third and Lafayette streets.