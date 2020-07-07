Police calls for Tuesday, July 7: Two individuals reported to have slashed vehicle tires on Mark and Franklin streets

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Winona Police

Monday

12:14 p.m.: Sarah Rose Davis, 39, of Winona was ticketed with trespassing at Walmart.

1:36 p.m.: Brently Steven Johnson, 57, of Winona was arrested and cited for using a lost/stolen credit card at Sinclair gas station. According to a later report by the card holder, $2,078 had been used without permission.

4:58 p.m.: A man in the 100 block of West Third Street reported that someone had damaged his vehicle parked outside of his residence. According to the complainant, the incident occurred sometime between Saturday and the time of his report.

Tuesday

3:28 a.m.: A man in the area of Franklin and Mark streets reported what he believed to be two individuals slashing the tires of nearby vehicles. According to the report, upon police arrival, one individual took off running while another said the first individual had slashed some tires, bent a windshield wiper and kicked out the tail lights of a trailer. No damage estimate was given.

