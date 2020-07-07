Police calls for Tuesday, July 7: Two individuals reported to have slashed vehicle tires on Mark and Franklin streets

Return to homepage ×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
Winona Police Monday
12:14 p.m.: Sarah Rose Davis, 39, of Winona was ticketed with trespassing at Walmart.
1:36 p.m.: Brently Steven Johnson, 57, of Winona was arrested and cited for using a lost/stolen credit card at Sinclair gas station. According to a later report by the card holder, $2,078 had been used without permission.
4:58 p.m.: A man in the 100 block of West Third Street reported that someone had damaged his vehicle parked outside of his residence. According to the complainant, the incident occurred sometime between Saturday and the time of his report.
Tuesday
3:28 a.m.: A man in the area of Franklin and Mark streets reported what he believed to be two individuals slashing the tires of nearby vehicles. According to the report, upon police arrival, one individual took off running while another said the first individual had slashed some tires, bent a windshield wiper and kicked out the tail lights of a trailer. No damage estimate was given.
Rayshun Boler
Age: 39
Charges: Driving After Cancellation Inimical to Public Safety, Failing to Carry Proof of Vehicle Insurance and Driving without Registering Vehicle
Paul Anthony Clark
Age: 29
Charges: Two counts of Domestic Abuse - Violating an Order for Protection, Felony Domestic Assault and Theft
Keith Deshawn Curtis
Age: 23
Charges: Prostitution: Engaged a Prostitute Under 13 Years of Age, two counts of felony Domestic Assault, Domestic Assault by Strangulation, Interfering with an Emergency Telephone Call/Communication and Fleeing A Peace Officer
Nicholas John Deppe
Age: 22
Charges: Disorderly Conduct and Possessing Ammo/Any Firearm while Using a Controlled Substance
Ryan Thomas Feine
Age: 35
Charges: Two counts of First-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct
Dalvalano Devario-Demar Jackson
Age: 25
Charges: First-Degree Burglary
Brently Steven Johnson
Age: 57
Charges: Financial Transaction Card Fraud and Fifth-Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance.
Bridget Ann Martinson
Age: 26
Charges: Fourth-Degree Assault on a Police Officer and Fleeing a Police Officer
Eddie Mayo
Age: 48
Charges: Traffic - Refusal to Submit to Chemical Testing, DWI, Driving After Revocation, Damage to Property and Obstructing the Legal Process
Steven Edward Miller
Age: 32
Charges: First-Degree Burglary, Indecent Exposure, two counts of Second-Degree Murder and First-Degree Arson
Daeshanae Marquita-Valerie Montgomery
Age: 25
Charges: Second-Degree Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and First-Degree Burglary
Matthew Ryan Nguyen
Age: 35
Charges: Third-Degree Assault, Gross Misdemeanor Domestic Assault, Violation of a No Contact Order, Counterfeiting of Currency, Driving After Cancellation Inimical to Public Safety and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Wade Allen Olson
Age: 29
Charges: First-Degree Burglary, two counts of Second-Degree Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and Threats of Violence - Reckless Disregard Risk
Osei Owusu
Age: 29
Charges: Threats of Violence, Disorderly Conduct and Felony Violation of a Harassment Restraining Order
Zane Robert Pederson
Age: 31
Charges: Three counts of First-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, Second-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, three counts of First-Degree Burglary, Second-Degree Burglary, Third-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, Criminal Abuse, Nonconsensual Dissemination of Private Sexual Images, Interfering with Privacy and two counts of Theft.
Scott Curtis Rinn
Age: 52
Charges: Violation of an Order for Protection
Kasius Jehmier Starks
Age: 18
Charges: First-Degree Aggravated Robbery, Second-Degree Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Third-Degree Assault (Substantial Bodily Harm) and Obstructing the Legal Process
Freeman Yoder
Age: 59
Charges: Two counts of Third-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.