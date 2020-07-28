Police calls for Tuesday, July 28: Naked man seen near train tracks at 11th and Hamilton, no identifying information

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Winona Police

Monday

3:45 p.m.: An employee from Lackore Electric Motor Repair reported that a battery had been stolen. Law enforcement is looking into the incident.

8:17 p.m.: Timothy Paul Schmalenberg, 25, of Winona was arrested and referred for fleeing a police officer after law enforcement made contact with him in the area of Mankato Avenue and 11th Street. Police initially contacted Schmalenberg because he had a felony-level probation warrant.

8:40 p.m.: A woman reported that her AOMAIS Bluetooth speaker valued at $68 had been stolen. No location was provided.

Tuesday

2:48 a.m.: Canadian Pacific Railway reported seeing a naked man on the railroad tracks near 11th and Hamilton streets. Police were unable to find the man.

