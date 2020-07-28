You are the owner of this article.
Police calls for Tuesday, July 28: Naked man seen near train tracks at 11th and Hamilton, no identifying information
Winona Police

Monday

3:45 p.m.: An employee from Lackore Electric Motor Repair reported that a battery had been stolen. Law enforcement is looking into the incident.

8:17 p.m.: Timothy Paul Schmalenberg, 25, of Winona was arrested and referred for fleeing a police officer after law enforcement made contact with him in the area of Mankato Avenue and 11th Street. Police initially contacted Schmalenberg because he had a felony-level probation warrant.

8:40 p.m.: A woman reported that her AOMAIS Bluetooth speaker valued at $68 had been stolen. No location was provided.

Tuesday

2:48 a.m.: Canadian Pacific Railway reported seeing a naked man on the railroad tracks near 11th and Hamilton streets. Police were unable to find the man.

