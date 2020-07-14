Police calls for Tuesday, July 14: Winona man arrested for stabbing on Seventh and Druey Court

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Winona County

Monday:

11:12 a.m.: Sheila Marie Zavaleta, 39, of Minnesota City was arrested and referred for fifth-degree domestic assault after an altercation with another person in the 100 block of Minnesota Street in Minnesota City.

9:39 p.m.: A 27-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle on Hickory Lane in Stockton. According to the complaint, the driver of the vehicle was backing up and didn’t see her. Police made contact with the driver, who was compliant with police and was not issued any citations. The woman who was struck was taken to Winona Health by Lewiston Ambulance.

Winona Police

Friday:

10: 45 a.m.: A man in the 200 block of West Broadway Street reported that two bicycles — one black, one blue — with a combined value of $600 were taken from a garage.

1:10 p.m.: A vehicle and bicycle were reported to have collided near McBride and Fourth streets. According to the report, the vehicle and bicycle were traveling in the same direction when the bicyclist swerved into the side of the vehicle and tipped over. The 57-year-old bicyclist was taken to Winona Health with minor injuries.