Police calls for Tuesday, July 14: Winona man arrested for stabbing on Seventh and Druey Court

Winona County
Monday:
11:12 a.m.: Sheila Marie Zavaleta, 39, of Minnesota City was arrested and referred for fifth-degree domestic assault after an altercation with another person in the 100 block of Minnesota Street in Minnesota City.
9:39 p.m.: A 27-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle on Hickory Lane in Stockton. According to the complaint, the driver of the vehicle was backing up and didn’t see her. Police made contact with the driver, who was compliant with police and was not issued any citations. The woman who was struck was taken to Winona Health by Lewiston Ambulance.
Winona Police
Friday:
10: 45 a.m.: A man in the 200 block of West Broadway Street reported that two bicycles — one black, one blue — with a combined value of $600 were taken from a garage.
1:10 p.m.: A vehicle and bicycle were reported to have collided near McBride and Fourth streets. According to the report, the vehicle and bicycle were traveling in the same direction when the bicyclist swerved into the side of the vehicle and tipped over. The 57-year-old bicyclist was taken to Winona Health with minor injuries.
5:11 p.m.: A woman on Links Lane reported that two checks in her name had been used at a couple of Kwik Trips in Rochester. According to the complainant, she does not a have a checking account.
5:33 p.m.: A woman on Sugar Loaf Road reported a bicycle had been taken from a garage within the last two weeks. According to the complaint, the bike is a white 29-inch Thrasher valued at $229.
7:59 p.m.: A staff member from E-Z Car Wash reported that a coin machine had been damaged and it appeared someone had attempted to drill out the lock.
Saturday:
1:23 a.m.: Derrick William Micha B. Erickson, 22, of Saint Charles was arrested and referred for fourth-degree DWI after being stopped by police on Third and Laird streets.
10:46 a.m.: A man reported that his vehicle was struck while parked at the Winona Mall. No further information was provided.
7:38 p.m.: A woman in the 500 block of Chatfield Street reported the front bumper and hood to her vehicle had been damaged. According to the report, the damage appeared to have been there for some time and the reporting party is unsure when the damage was inflicted.
Sunday:
12:43 p.m.: Brently Steven Johnson, 57, of Winona was cited for trespassing at Menards.
5:50 p.m.: A man on Glen Echo Road reported a Donald Trump sign was taken from his front yard.
6:53 p.m.: A woman in the area of Terrace Heights reported that an acquaintance borrowed her black 2020 Hyundai Elantra and would not return it. The vehicle was later recovered in Houston County, according to the report.
10:34 p.m.: A man on Sugar Loaf Road reported he was scammed out of $500 through Bitcoin when he responded to a notice from an illegitimate attorney.
Monday:
8:56 a.m.: A woman in the 150 block of East Third Street reported that a screen to a window on her residence appeared to have been tampered with. According to the complainant, it appeared as though as someone had attempted to remove it.
12:48 p.m.: A woman reported she was scammed out of $2,000 after responding to a message regarding anti-virus software.
Tuesday:
4:01 a.m.: Lamel Vance Lillard, 40, of Winona was arrested and referred for felony assault after an altercation in the area of Seventh Street and Druey Court. According to the report, Lillard is accused of stabbing a 20-year-old man, who was taken to Winona Health in stable condition. Lillard was later found in an apartment in the 1750 block of West Seventh Street and was taken into custody without incident. The Winona Emergency Response Team, consisting of local and county officers, responded to the incident and set up a perimeter, according to the complaint.
