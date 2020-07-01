You are the owner of this article.
Police calls for Tuesday, July 1: Mostly quiet night, theft of bicycle reported
Police calls for Tuesday, July 1: Mostly quiet night, theft of bicycle reported

Winona Police

Monday

11:50 a.m.: A person in the 100 block of East 10th Street reported a window air conditioner had been taken from a vacant home. No estimated value was given, according to police.

4:06 p.m.: A man in the 150 block of West Second Street reported the theft of a gray and red Trek-820 bicycle valued at $400.

Daily News Staff

