Winona County Sheriff’s Office
Saturday:
4:18 p.m. – A two-vehicle collision on County Road 25 and 23 resulted in a female passenger being transported to Winona Health with injuries. No citations were issued and both vehicles were towed with severe damage.
10:05 p.m. – George Thomas Kosidowski, 59, of Winona was cited for third-degree test refusal and fourth-degree DWI after being pulled over on County Road 17 near Signatures. According to the deputy’s report, Kosidowski nearly struck the deputy’s squad car while traveling northbound on County Road 17. The deputy observed Kosidowski straddling the fog line before correcting to miss the squad car and then swerving back over the fog line. According to the complainant, Kosidowski had slurred speech, bloodshot and watery eyes and poor balance.
Sunday:
1:53 a.m. – Spencer Ray Majerus, 21, of Rushford was cited for fourth-degree DWI after being pulled over on Main and 11th streets. According to the complaint, Majerus was pulled over because he was seen crossing the fog line and had a snow-covered license plate.
1:57 p.m. – A juvenile male was arrested for domestic assault (fear) and transported to a juvenile facility after an altercation at a residence in Lewiston. According to the complainant, the juvenile was “out of control,” refusing to do his chores, scaring children in the residence and provoking fights with his family members.
Winona Police Department
Saturday:
1:20 a.m. – Izamar Poleth Leon Flores, 22, of Winona was ticketed with third-degree DWI on Second and Zumbro streets after initially being stopped for having a suspended object.
2:30 p.m. – Sylvester Rafael Castillo Acevedo, 19, of Winona was ticketed with theft by shoplifting from Walmart.
5:12 p.m. – Anne Marie Laehn, 36, of Winona was ticketed with theft by shoplifting from Sally Beauty and ticketed for possession of hypodermic needles.
Sunday:
10:10 p.m. – Walker James Morgan, 22, and Edgar Sandoval Reyes, 21, both of Winona, were ticketed with social host violations after a noise compliant was received for a party on the 400 block of West Eighth Street.
Tuesday:
4:52 a.m. – Andrew Hansen Andersen, 30, of Winona was arrested and referred to the county attorney for simple robbery and gross misdemeanor domestic assault (fear) for entering an apartment on the 850 block of West Fifth Street and stealing a phone. According to police, Andersen entered the apartment and cornered a female in the restroom for her phone because he wanted to remove or delete information. Andersen was subsequently found and arrested on the 300 block of South Baker Street.
