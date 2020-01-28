{{featured_button_text}}

Winona County Sheriff’s Office

Monday:

10:55 p.m. – Oscar Alberto Fuentes, 38, of Altura was arrested and charged with fourth-degree drunken driving and driving after cancellation – inimical to public safety after being pulled over on Main Street in Altura.

Winona Police Department

Monday:

11:26 a.m. – $10 to $12 cash was reported to have been taken from the DuFresne Performing Arts Center on the Winona State campus.

56 alternate side-parking tickets were issued

