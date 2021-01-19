Police calls for Tuesday, Jan. 19: One arrested for stealing a running vehicle, another for refusing to pull over

8:50 p.m.: Timothy Paul Schmalenberg, Jr., 25, of Winona was arrested and referred for motor vehicle theft and driving after revocation. According to the complaint, the vehicle Schmalenberg is accused of taking is a red 2000 Ford Taurus with Wisconsin license plates. The complainant said they had left the vehicle running as they briefly stepped away to pick up another person in the 950 block of Frontenac Drive. They said they then returned to find their vehicle missing, but were able to track the car since their phone had been left inside of it. Officers found Schmalenberg driving in the area of Tenth and Lafayette streets and were able to arrest him on Franklin Street.

Sunday:

8:45 a.m.: Ernest Marques Cummings, Jr., 33, of Winona was arrested and referred for fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, driving after suspension and driving with expired registration. According to the complaint, Cummings drew law enforcement’s attention due to a loud exhaust on his vehicle. Police began to follow Cummings, who they noticed had expired tabs on his vehicle and that his passenger-side tail light was out. Police attempted to pull Cummings over, but he neglected to do so and began to speed up. Due to icy road conditions, the officer terminated the pursuit. Based on his vehicle’s registration, Cummings was found in the 1700 block of West Seventh Street. Cummings was subsequently apprehended and said he didn’t stop for the officer because he couldn’t see the officer’s lights or hear their siren because his radio was loud.