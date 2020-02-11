{{featured_button_text}}

Winona Police Department

Monday

12:50 p.m. — A laptop was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Seventh and Center streets.

Tuesday

12:18 a.m. — Dalton Lee Volkman, 27, of Winona was charged with receiving stolen property and gross misdemeanor – intent to escape motor vehicle tax after police noticed another vehicle’s plates on Volkman’s vehicle while issuing alternate-side parking tickets on the 600 block of Fourth Street. According to the police report, Volkman had purchased his vehicle from a third party and fell behind on payments, leading Volkman to believe that the vehicle was reported stolen. Volkman admitted to taking the license plates off another vehicle and placing them on his so he could drive to and from work, according to the report.

A total of 70 alternate side-parking tickets were issued and 53 vehicles were towed in compliance with the tag-and-tow ordinance.

