Winona Police Department Monday
12:50 p.m. — A laptop was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Seventh and Center streets.
Tuesday
12:18 a.m. — Dalton Lee Volkman, 27, of Winona was charged with receiving stolen property and gross misdemeanor – intent to escape motor vehicle tax after police noticed another vehicle’s plates on Volkman’s vehicle while issuing alternate-side parking tickets on the 600 block of Fourth Street. According to the police report, Volkman had purchased his vehicle from a third party and fell behind on payments, leading Volkman to believe that the vehicle was reported stolen. Volkman admitted to taking the license plates off another vehicle and placing them on his so he could drive to and from work, according to the report.
A total of 70 alternate side-parking tickets were issued and 53 vehicles were towed in compliance with the tag-and-tow ordinance.
Nathan Jon Barbian
Age: 33
Charges: Fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct and fifth-degree drug possession
Gusta Garvin Blom
Age: 43
Charges: Two counts of felony domestic assault, reckless disregard and domestic abuse
Amie Jo Dewitte
Age: 29
Charges: Violation of a harassment restraining order and theft of movable property.
Pal James Dobuol
Age: 26
Charges: Possession of burglary or theft tools, giving false identification to a peace officer, obstructing the legal process and fifth-degree controlled substance
Kyle Bradley Duellman
Age: 21
Charges: Two counts of fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct
Michael Paul Dzwonkowski
Age: 54
Charges: Giving false name to a peace officer, driving after cancellation, reckless disregard and fifth-degree drug possession
Taelor Scott Giebel
Age: 22
Charges: Third-degree criminal sexual conduct
Thomas Kpazieh Gleplay
Age: 19
Charges: First-degree aggravated robbery and second-degree assault
Anthony Xavier Glubka
Age: 24
Charges: Fifth-degree possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia
Justin Lee Hahn
Age: 33
Charges: Second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon
Cortney Michael Hall
Age: 38
Charges: First-degree aggravated robbery, second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and reckless disregard (terroristic threats)
Jason Daniel Harrison
Age: 19
Charges: First-degree aggravated robbery and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon
Chase Randall Hawley
Age: 19
Charges: Fifth-degree drug possession
Tyler Duane Henry
Age: 35
Charges: Fugitive from justice from other state
Eric Ordell Johnson
Age: 39
Charges: Contempt of court
Ethan Hunter Johnson
Age: 21
Charges: Third-degree criminal sexual conduct
Ryan Anthony Lantz
Age: 25
Charges: Theft of a motor vehicle, fifth-degree assault, tampering with a motor vehicle, theft, driving after suspension, failing to stop after a traffic collision and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon
Shawn Michael Leeling
Age: 42
Charges: Fifth-degree drug possession
Thomas Edward Mcgann
Age: 42
Charges: Third-degree sale of narcotics and fifth-degree possession of drugs
Steven Edward Miller
Age: 32
Charges: First-degree burglary, indecent exposure, two counts of second-degree murder and first-degree arson
Kyle Jay Nelton-Gilow
Age: 29
Charges: Fifth-degree possession of drugs and escape from custody
Craig Robert Neyers
Age: 46
Charges: Two counts of third-degree drug possession and two counts of fifth-degree drug possession
Christopher James Ozmun
Age: 36
Charges: First-degree damage to property and domestic abuse
Zane Robert Pederson
Age: 31
Charges: Three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, second-degree criminal sexual conduct, three counts of first-degree burglary, second-degree burglary, third-degree criminal sexual conduct, criminal abuse, nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual information, interfering with privacy and two counts of theft.
Zachary Rivera
Age: 27
Charges: Second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and DWI
Travis Lee Schultz
Age: 35
Charges: Driving after cancellation, two counts of theft, DWI, reckless disregard (threats of violence) and second-degree burglary
Faith Elaine Sorenson
Age: 19
Charge: Probation violation.
Original charge: Theft
Ikea Tatajvoni Vanesha A. Thomas
Age: 30
Charges: Fifth-degree possession of drugs, two counts of fourth-degree assault, obstructing the legal process, giving false identification to police, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of theft, harassment and falsely reporting a crime
Chase Michael Wehner
Age: 21
Charges: Fugitive from justice from another state, second-degree burglary, three counts of fraud
Jesse Allen Wise
Age: 45
Charges: Two counts of fifth-degree possession of drugs and theft.
Nicholas John Wolter
Age: 40
Charges: Violation of a domestic abuse no contact order, violation of order for protection and harassment
Freeman Yoder
Age: 59
Charges: Two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct
Mikayla Rose Zimmerman
Age: 20
Charges: Fifth-degree possession of drugs
