Police calls for Tuesday, Feb. 25: St Charles man scammed out of over $1500

Monday
8:53 a.m.: A 74-year-old St. Charles man reported that his computer had been hacked and that he was scammed out of more than $1,000. While working on his computer, the complainant said his screen turned red and his computer began to emit a “siren-like” noise. An individual then got into contact with the complainant and said his computer had “security issues,” remotely took over his computer and said additional security could be installed for $599. The complainant agreed to the additional security, gave the person his credit card information and was subsequently transferred to another person, who charged the complainant an extra $999 on the same credit card. Once the transactions were complete, the complainant said the “security personnel” disconnected from his computer. The complainant was then informed that the transaction was a scam and he subsequently contacted the credit card company, who told the complainant they would attempt to cancel the still-pending transactions and advised him to cancel his credit card.
Monday
11:17 a.m.: Annie Mae Gierok, 39, of Winona was charged with misdemeanor assault – harm and misdemeanor obstruction of the legal process after an altercation was reported on the 500 block of East Seventh Street. According to the police report, law enforcement was called because Gierok was “out of control” and had reportedly entered a residence of an acquaintance, damaged some property and assaulted a male resident. Gierok then reportedly got into a car, rammed the resident’s vehicle and took off, but came back and struck the resident’s vehicle again before leaving again. Gierok returned after police responded and was taken to Winona Health, where she was medically cleared. Gierok attempted to resist arrest, which resulted in her also being charged for obstructing the legal process.
Tuesday
12:42 a.m.: Shelby Ann Olson, 20, of Arlington, Wisconsin, was arrested and charged with third-degree DWI after an officer came across a collision caused by Olson ramming into a parked car. Olson’s passenger, Elise Lauren Vaneerden, 20, of North Branch, was cited for minor consumption. Olson’s blood-alcohol content was .19, which is a misdemeanor.
38 alternate side-parking tickets were issued.