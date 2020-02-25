Police calls for Tuesday, Feb. 25: St Charles man scammed out of over $1500

Winona County Sheriff’s Office

Monday

8:53 a.m.: A 74-year-old St. Charles man reported that his computer had been hacked and that he was scammed out of more than $1,000. While working on his computer, the complainant said his screen turned red and his computer began to emit a “siren-like” noise. An individual then got into contact with the complainant and said his computer had “security issues,” remotely took over his computer and said additional security could be installed for $599. The complainant agreed to the additional security, gave the person his credit card information and was subsequently transferred to another person, who charged the complainant an extra $999 on the same credit card. Once the transactions were complete, the complainant said the “security personnel” disconnected from his computer. The complainant was then informed that the transaction was a scam and he subsequently contacted the credit card company, who told the complainant they would attempt to cancel the still-pending transactions and advised him to cancel his credit card.