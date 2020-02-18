{{featured_button_text}}

Winona County Sheriff’s Office

Saturday

1:59 p.m.: A Winona man was taken to Winona Health with a possible broken leg after being involved in a collision while riding on his snowmobile in Lewiston.

Monday

9:01 a.m.: Adrean John Burros, 44, of Minnesota City was arrested and charged with felony domestic assault, strangulation, domestic assault-fear, domestic assault-harm/injury after being involved in a physical altercation at a residence in Minnesota City.

10:15 p.m.: Jonathan Alan Glassmaker, 19, of West Salem, Wis., was arrested and charged with fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance after being pulled over on Interstate 90 for having a broken taillight. Glassmaker reportedly had in his possession Adderall capsules and THC gummies, according to police.

Winona Police Department

Friday

11:21 p.m.: A 17-year-old male from Winona was ticketed with possession of a small amount of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

Saturday

1:39 a.m.: Cody James Hampton, 20, of Winona was ticketed with minor consumption on the 100 block of East Eighth Street.

9:35 a.m.: James Roy Williams, 51, no known address, was ticketed with theft by shoplifting from Walmart.

4:30 p.m.: Christopher James Ozmun, 36, of Winona was charged with trespassing after he was found standing in a residence that was not his own.

4:36 p.m.: Amanda Jo Lee, 34, of Rollingstone was charged with theft by shoplifting from Walmart.

5:46 p.m.: James Roy Williams, 51, no known address, was ticketed with trespassing and theft from Walmart.

Sunday

2:06 a.m.: A backpack and toolbox were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 450 block of Seventh Street. Officers were able to find the toolbox, but unable to find the backpack, according to police.

10:36 a.m.: The window on a vehicle parked on the 600 block of Center Street was reported to have been broken.

3:05 p.m.: Tires on a vehicle parked at the 250 block of East Ninth Street were reported to have been slashed.

Monday

9:48 a.m.: A teal blue 2001 Ford Explorer was reported stolen from the 500 block of Kansas Street. The vehicle has a Minnesota license plate number of 694-UZR.

4:46 p.m.: Kevin Allen Spalding, 52, of Winona was ticketed with theft by shoplifting from Walmart.

34 alternate-side parking tickets were issued.

