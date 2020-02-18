Winona County Sheriff’s Office Saturday
1:59 p.m.: A Winona man was taken to Winona Health with a possible broken leg after being involved in a collision while riding on his snowmobile in Lewiston.
Monday
9:01 a.m.: Adrean John Burros, 44, of Minnesota City was arrested and charged with felony domestic assault, strangulation, domestic assault-fear, domestic assault-harm/injury after being involved in a physical altercation at a residence in Minnesota City.
10:15 p.m.: Jonathan Alan Glassmaker, 19, of West Salem, Wis., was arrested and charged with fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance after being pulled over on Interstate 90 for having a broken taillight. Glassmaker reportedly had in his possession Adderall capsules and THC gummies, according to police.
Winona Police Department Friday
11:21 p.m.: A 17-year-old male from Winona was ticketed with possession of a small amount of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
Saturday
1:39 a.m.: Cody James Hampton, 20, of Winona was ticketed with minor consumption on the 100 block of East Eighth Street.
9:35 a.m.: James Roy Williams, 51, no known address, was ticketed with theft by shoplifting from Walmart.
4:30 p.m.: Christopher James Ozmun, 36, of Winona was charged with trespassing after he was found standing in a residence that was not his own.
4:36 p.m.: Amanda Jo Lee, 34, of Rollingstone was charged with theft by shoplifting from Walmart.
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
5:46 p.m.: James Roy Williams, 51, no known address, was ticketed with trespassing and theft from Walmart.
Sunday
2:06 a.m.: A backpack and toolbox were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 450 block of Seventh Street. Officers were able to find the toolbox, but unable to find the backpack, according to police.
10:36 a.m.: The window on a vehicle parked on the 600 block of Center Street was reported to have been broken.
3:05 p.m.: Tires on a vehicle parked at the 250 block of East Ninth Street were reported to have been slashed.
Monday
9:48 a.m.: A teal blue 2001 Ford Explorer was reported stolen from the 500 block of Kansas Street. The vehicle has a Minnesota license plate number of 694-UZR.
4:46 p.m.: Kevin Allen Spalding, 52, of Winona was ticketed with theft by shoplifting from Walmart.
34 alternate-side parking tickets were issued.
Andrew Troy Aurentz
Age: 36
Charges: Fifth-degree controlled substance
Nathan Jon Barbian
Age: 33
Charges: Fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct and fifth-degree drug possession
Gusta Garvin Blom
Age: 43
Charges: Two counts of felony domestic assault, reckless disregard and domestic abuse
Rebecca Jean Brodell
Age: 66
Charges: Fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, domestic assault, DWI, threat of violence, damage to property, assault, assault of a peace officer, threats of violence
Paul Anthony Clark
Age: 29
Charge: Domestic assault
Nicholas John Deppe
Age: 22
Charges: Probation violation - possession of ammo/any firearm, probation violation - fifth-degree possession of drugs
Amie Jo Dewitte
Age: 29
Charges: Violation of a harassment restraining order and theft of movable property.
Pal James Dobuol
Age: 26
Charges: Possession of burglary or theft tools, giving false identification to a peace officer, obstructing the legal process and fifth-degree controlled substance
Kyle Bradley Duellman
Age: 21
Charges: Two counts of fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct
Michael Paul Dzwonkowski
Age: 54
Charges: Giving false name to a peace officer, driving after cancellation, reckless disregard and fifth-degree drug possession
Phillip Edward Edmunds
Age: 30
Charges: Schedules of controlled substances and second-degree sale of methamphetamine/amphetamines
Taelor Scott Giebel
Age: 22
Charges: Third-degree criminal sexual conduct
Thomas Kpazieh Gleplay
Age: 19
Charges: First-degree aggravated robbery and second-degree assault
Anthony Xavier Glubka
Age: 24
Charges: Fifth-degree possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia
Justin Lee Hahn
Age: 33
Charges: Second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon
Cortney Michael Hall
Age: 38
Charges: First-degree aggravated robbery, second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and reckless disregard (terroristic threats)
Jason Daniel Harrison
Age: 19
Charges: First-degree aggravated robbery and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon
Tyler Duane Henry
Age: 35
Charges: Fugitive from justice from other state
Eric Ordell Johnson
Age: 39
Charges: Contempt of court
Jason Aaron Kapustik
Age: 36
Charges: Domestic assault by strangulation and violation of a no contact order
Ryan Anthony Lantz
Age: 25
Charges: Theft of a motor vehicle, fifth-degree assault, tampering with a motor vehicle, theft, driving after suspension, failing to stop after a traffic collision and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon
Shawn Michael Leeling
Age: 42
Charges: Fifth-degree drug possession
Thomas Edward Mcgann
Age: 42
Charges: Third-degree sale of narcotics and fifth-degree possession of drugs
Steven Edward Miller
Age: 32
Charges: First-degree burglary, indecent exposure, two counts of second-degree murder and first-degree arson
Kyle Jay Nelton-Gilow
Age: 29
Charges: Fifth-degree possession of drugs and escape from custody
Zane Robert Pederson
Age: 31
Charges: Three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, second-degree criminal sexual conduct, three counts of first-degree burglary, second-degree burglary, third-degree criminal sexual conduct, criminal abuse, nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual information, interfering with privacy and two counts of theft.
Zachary Rivera
Age: 27
Charges: Second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and DWI
Travis Lee Schultz
Age: 35
Charges: Driving after cancellation, two counts of theft, DWI, reckless disregard (threats of violence) and second-degree burglary
Faith Elaine Sorenson
Age: 19
Charge: Probation violation.
Original charge: Theft
Angela Fawn Spears
Age: 34
Charges: DWI - Operating Motor Vehicle Under the Influence
Ikea Tatajvoni Vanesha A. Thomas
Age: 30
Charges: Fifth-degree possession of drugs, two counts of fourth-degree assault, obstructing the legal process, giving false identification to police, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of theft, harassment and falsely reporting a crime
Jesse Allen Wise
Age: 45
Charges: Two counts of fifth-degree possession of drugs and theft.
Freeman Yoder
Age: 59
Charges: Two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct
Mikayla Rose Zimmerman
Age: 20
Charges: Fifth-degree possession of drugs
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.