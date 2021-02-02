Police calls for Tuesday, Feb. 2: Winona man arrested for fleeing police on foot after traffic stop

Winona County

Tuesday:

2 a.m.: David Jeremy Atchison, 24, of Sparta, Wisconsin, was arrested and referred for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Upon his arrest, Atchison had on his person a substance that is believed to be methamphetamine, 1.4 grams of marijuana and a meth pipe.

Winona Police

Monday:

5:30 p.m.: A resident in the 850 block of West Fifth Street reported his Acer laptop, valued at $400, and some prescription medication had been taken from his apartment. The complaint states there were no signs of forced entry. Police are attempting to make contact with one of the complainant’s roommates to obtain further information.

7:30 p.m.: Ysabel Rain, 20, of Winona was cited for theft by shoplifting from Walmart. While police currently don’t have a list of what Rain took, the approximate loss is listed at $315.95.

Tuesday: